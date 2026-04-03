Monterey Bay FC Return Home to Host San Antonio FC

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-3-1, 1 point) host San Antonio FC (3-0-1, 10 points) at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT in Week 5 of the 2026 USL Championship regular season. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ and CBS Golazo Network.

Monterey Bay FC return home following a narrow 1-0 defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC last weekend. Despite the result, the Crisp-and-Kelp continued to show defensive resilience and improved structure, limiting chances for the opposition while creating a handful of opportunities of their own. Still searching for their first win of the 2026 campaign, Monterey Bay will look to capitalize on the return to Cardinale Stadium and turn strong performances into points in front of their home crowd.

San Antonio FC enter the match after a steady start to the season, earning seven points through their first four matches. A perennial contender in the Western Conference, San Antonio has once again showcased a balanced approach with a disciplined back line and timely goal scoring. The visitors will aim to carry that form into a challenging road environment as they look to remain at the top of the standings.

Historically, meetings between Monterey Bay FC and San Antonio FC have favored San Antonio, one of the league's most consistent clubs since Monterey Bay joined the league in 2022. The sides faced off multiple times during the 2025 season, with San Antonio claiming key results in the series. With Monterey Bay aiming to secure their first win of the season and San Antonio looking to continue their strong run of form, Saturday's match presents an important early-season clash in the Western Conference.

Monterey Bay FC vs. San Antonio FC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 67°F

2026 Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-3-1, 1 pts, 12th West); San Antonio FC (3-0-1, 10 pts, 1st West)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 3, 2026

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