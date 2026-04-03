Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 4/4/26
Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
At a glance...
Busy Week: Saturday's league match marks the third in six days for San Antonio FC. SAFC hosted Lexington SC in league play on Sunday and went into extra time battling against FC Tulsa in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at home.
Shutdown Defense: San Antonio defense has been solid through the first month of the season, holding opponents scoreless through the run of play. SAFC's three shutouts lead USL Championship, and goalkeeper Joey Batrouni's 11 saves are good for seventh in the league, while his 0.25 GAA (goals against average) is the second-lowest.
Hot Start: SAFC heads into April sitting at the top of the Western Conference table after going undefeated in March for the fourth consecutive year, marking the sixth time in club history that SAFC has gone unbeaten in the opening month of the season.
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USL Championship Match #5 - San Antonio FC at Monterey Bay F.C.
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026
Kickoff: 9:00 p.m. CT
Stadium: Cardinale Stadium, Seaside, CA
Where to Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network
Stats: USL Match Center
San Antonio FC: 3-0-1 (10 pts; 1 st place in Western Conference)
Monterey Bay F.C.: 0-3-1 (1 pt; 12 th place in Western Conference)
All-time Series: SAFC is unbeaten against Monterey Bay F.C. all-time, leading the series 5-0-2 and outscoring the Cali club 15-4 in the previous seven meetings.
Social Media Information:
Twitter: @SanAntonioFC
Facebook: San Antonio FC
Instagram: @sanantoniofc
Hashtags: #Defend210, #MBvSA
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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