Rhode Island FC Returns to Regular Season Action vs. Detroit City FC Tomorrow
Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
GAME PREVIEW
In the regular season, Detroit City FC is 2W-1L-0T, headlined by its 1-0 win vs. Charleston Battery over the weekend that saw the Battery defeated for the first time in 2026. Detroit's 2025 leading scorer, Darren Smith, continued his hot start to the season vs. the Eastern Conference heavyweights, scoring in his fourth-straight regular-season game dating back to last season to lift Le Rouge over Charleston for the first time since October of 2024. Smith has led an extremely productive Detroit attack that has outscored opponents 5-2 through three games in league play. Smith took just 32 minutes to record a brace in Detroit's season-opening 3-0 win over expansion club Brooklyn FC on March 14, before netting the lone goals at Indy Eleven (2-1 loss) and Charleston. The brace vs. Brooklyn was the third of his Detroit City FC career, and the first since netting twice in Detroit's 2-0 win over Rhode Island FC on April 19, 2025.
Rhode Island FC advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on Wednesday, blanking regional rival Hartford Athletic 2-0 at Centreville Bank Stadium to set up a rematch of last season's Round of 32 loss vs. Major League Soccer club New England Revolution. Aldair Sanchez opened the scoring in the 12th minute, converting a JJ Williams headed assist to score his first career goal for the Ocean State club. Eighteen minutes later, RIFC doubled its advantage when Williams found the back of the net himself, getting on the end of Augustín "Pity" Rodríguez's corner kick and heading home his first goal of the season. The goal cemented RIFC's second-straight shutout win in the historic tournament, and cemented Williams as RIFC's all-time leading goalscorer. Rhode Island FC will look to carry its cup momentum into the regular season on Saturday, where it is still looking for its first win.
WHAT
Rhode Island FC hosts Detroit City FC at Centreville Bank Stadium in Week 5 of the 2026 USL Championship season.
WHO
Rhode Island FC
Detroit City FC
WHEN
Saturday, April 4
4:00 p.m. ET
WHERE
Centreville Bank Stadium
11 Tidewater St.
Pawtucket, R.I. 02860
BROADCAST
myRITV, ESPN Select
RADIO
790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)
THEME
401 Night
GATE GIVEAWAY
RIFC gloves, courtesy of Santoro Oil - first 3,000 fans
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
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