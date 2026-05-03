Centreville Bank Stadium Celebrates One Year of World-Class Sports and Entertainment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Published on May 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Centreville Bank Stadium today marked its one-year anniversary, celebrating a landmark year that included more than 70 events hosted, nearly 220,000 fans welcomed, and national recognition as the country's Best New or Renovated Sports Venue.

Since opening on May 3, 2025, the 10,500+ capacity and 69,000-square-foot facility has quickly established itself as a premier sports and entertainment destination in the region. In one year, Centreville Bank Stadium, home of Rhode Island FC, has hosted 34 professional and collegiate sporting events across seven different leagues and three different sports.

Apart from Rhode Island FC's first season at the venue, year-one highlights included collegiate athletics from Brown University and the University of Rhode Island - featuring the annual URI vs Brown Football Governor's Cup rivalry - several Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup games, the 2025 Major League Rugby Championship and an international soccer friendly, in addition to more than 40 other private and community events.

"When we opened our doors on May 3, 2025, our goal was to build a venue that all of Rhode Island could take pride in-and in just one year, we have surpassed every expectation," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "From hosting soccer, rugby and football to bringing women's soccer and lacrosse to the stadium, we have created a dynamic, year-round destination. Now, as we prepare to welcome our first major entertainment events this summer, including performances by Bill Burr and the Island Rhodes Music Festival, it marks an exciting new chapter for the stadium. It is clear we are only just getting started, and we are eager to carry this momentum into year two and beyond."

The stadium's 100 percent electric design, developed in partnership with Rhode Island Energy, was named a 2026 Play to Zero Award from the Green Sports Alliance. The venue was also recognized as the nation's Best New or Renovated Sports Venue by SportsTravel Magazine - an honor voted on by more than 500 sports-industry professionals.

Beyond the field, the stadium has emerged as an economic catalyst for Pawtucket, attracting visitors from across the region and drawing national attention to Rhode Island as a destination for major sporting events.

"I strongly believe in the social and economic impact of sport, and this first year has proven exactly that. What we built here is not just a stadium," said Rhode Island FC Co-Founder and Chairman Brett Johnson. "It is a home for Rhode Island. Welcoming over 200,000 fans across all of our events in our first year alone is a testament to the incredible team behind this stadium and the community that has embraced it. Seeing this community show up the way they have, reinforces why we invested in this stadium and this vision, and why we are not done yet."

The stadium's second year is already shaping up to be its most ambitious yet. Upcoming events include the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League's inaugural Opening Weekend (May 15-17), its first-ever comedy show featuring Grammy-nominated comedian Bill Burr (June 12), the Island Rhodes music festival (August 15-16), and a full slate of Rhode Island FC home games, URI football games and Boston Legacy Football Club home games, with additional announcements to be made soon.

For Centreville Bank Stadium news and updates, visit centrevillebankstadium.com and follow the stadium on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.







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