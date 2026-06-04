Toyota Field to Host Liga MX Femenil Campeón de Campeonas on July 26

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - For the second straight year, Toyota Field will host the Campeón de Campeonas of Liga BBVA MX Femenil on Sunday, July 26 at 7:30 p.m. CT, the league announced today. The 2025-2026 edition will feature 2026 Clausura champion Club América squaring off against Apertura 2025 champion Tigres UANL to determine the absolute LIGA MX Femenil champion for the 2025-26 season.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Liga MX Femenil back to Toyota Field with two outstanding clubs, Club America Femenil and Tigres Femenil," said Sr. Director of Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex Jose Lizardo. "Both are widely regarded as two of the top women's teams in the Americas. We look forward to showcasing Toyota Field and the city of San Antonio and to hosting another incredible event for our fans and community."

Introduced to the league in 2021, the Campeón de Campeonas serves as the domestic super cup between the Liga MX Femenil champions of the Apertura and Clausura tournaments. The match marks the second consecutive year Toyota Field will host the marquee match-up after serving as the site of the 2024-25 competition, the first edition ever played in the United States, where C.F. Pachuca defeated C.F. Monterrey, 1-0.

The most decorated side in Liga MX Femenil history, Tigres UANL earned its place after capturing the Apertura 2025 title for its seventh league championship. Club América qualified by winning the Clausura 2026 crown, overcoming Pachuca to claim its third league title and set up a meeting between two of the league's most successful clubs. "Las Águilas" are also fresh off their first CONCACAF W Champions Cup, becoming the first Mexican women's club to win a continental competition.

"We're happy to take another step towards our objective to position our brand in the United States and connect with our fanbase," said Liga MX Femenil President Mariana Gutiérrez. "It's with pride that the Campeón de Campeonas returns to San Antonio, a city that we've built a very special relationship with. Without a doubt, the passion for fútbol throughout our community and the support we have found in the market through Spurs Sports & Entertainment make San Antonio the ideal place to continue bringing Liga MX Femenil closer to our fans outside of Mexico."

SAFC season ticket members will have first access to an exclusive presale to purchase tickets for the match beginning today at 12 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the match will go on sale to the general public Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. CT through Ticketmaster.

Broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks.







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