El Paso Locomotive Celebrates Historic 2026 College Signing Class

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive is proud to announce and celebrate its Class of 2026 College Signing Class, marking the largest college signing group in club history and a milestone year for our organization. To commemorate this achievement, the club will host its official signing event on Thursday, June 4, at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. MT.

This year's event is especially significant as, for the first time ever, female student-athletes will be recognized alongside their peers as they take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys. The achievement reflects the club's continued growth and its commitment to creating opportunities for all players.

We are beyond excited to celebrate each of these student-athletes as they embark on the next chapter of their lives, both on and off the field. Their dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence have positioned them for success at the collegiate level, and we are honored to have played a role in their development.

This historic signing class is a testament to El Paso Locomotive's mission of developing not only high-level players but exceptional young people. Through years of hard work, mentorship, and competition, these student-athletes have embraced opportunities for growth that will continue to serve them well in their future endeavors.

The diversity and quality of institutions represented in this year's class further demonstrate the strength of our player development pathway. From local programs to universities and colleges across the country, our student-athletes continue to earn opportunities that align with their academic goals, athletic ambitions, and personal aspirations.

As a club, we take immense pride in seeing our players mature into confident leaders and successful individuals. Their accomplishments reinforce our vision of providing an environment where players can maximize their potential, pursue higher education, and create meaningful opportunities for their future.

"This signing class is the strongest indicator of the work being done across every level of our organization," said Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres. "Our mission is to help players pursue their goals as athletes, students, and future professionals, and seeing a record number of players reach this milestone is a reflection of that commitment.

The college game remains one of the most important pathways to the next level, providing opportunities for student-athletes to develop academically, athletically, and personally while pursuing their ambitions in the sport. We are incredibly proud of each player being recognized and the diverse range of institutions and programs they will represent.

With more resources, support, and guidance dedicated to the college recruitment process than ever before, our goal is to make this pathway the standard for every ambitious El Paso Locomotive player and to continue creating opportunities that help our athletes succeed long after their time with our club."

We would also like to recognize the families, coaches, teammates, and support systems that have contributed to each athlete's success. Their unwavering encouragement and sacrifices have helped make these achievements possible.

Today, we celebrate not only college commitments but the culmination of years of dedication and the beginning of exciting new opportunities. The Class of 2026 has set a new standard for excellence, and we look forward to watching each of these student-athletes continue to represent El Paso Locomotive with pride at the next level.

2026 College Signing Class

Abby Munoz - Paul Quinn College

Adelina Martel - UT Rio Grande Valley

Alyana Flores - Paul Quinn College

Bianca Alarcon - Paul Quinn College

Brissia Mendieta - Richland College Dallas

Claire Hurtado - Paul Quinn College

Deina Reyes - Paul Quinn College

Ivy Tarango - Paul Quinn College

Kaytlin Davalos - Texas A&M Texarkana University

Lani Bernal - Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Mandy Granillo - Paul Quinn College

Megan Mukiibi - Eastern New Mexico University

Mia Blacksher - Eastern New Mexico University

Nahomy Ojeda - New Mexico Highlands University

Vianney Adame - Blinn Community College

Jaz Corona - Park University

Alex Burke - Wabash College

Axel Jimenez - Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Diego Marquez - Angelina College

Diego Moreno - University of the Southwest

Evan Ruiz - University of the Southwest

Gael Faudoa - Otero Junior College

Jacob Lopez - Sul Ross State University

Joshua Mauricio - Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Joseluis Villagomez - Southern Methodist University

Lazaro Fernandez - University of the Southwest

Miguel Diaz - University of the Southwest

Oziel Lozano - Southwestern University

Rodrigo Chavira - University of the Incarnate Word

Samuel Lizarraga - Colorado State University

Congratulations to the El Paso Locomotive Class of 2026. Your hard work, character, and perseverance have left a lasting impact on our club, and we cannot wait to see what you accomplish in the years ahead.







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