El Paso Locomotive Celebrates Historic 2026 College Signing Class
Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, TEXAS - El Paso Locomotive is proud to announce and celebrate its Class of 2026 College Signing Class, marking the largest college signing group in club history and a milestone year for our organization. To commemorate this achievement, the club will host its official signing event on Thursday, June 4, at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, beginning promptly at 6 p.m. MT.
This year's event is especially significant as, for the first time ever, female student-athletes will be recognized alongside their peers as they take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys. The achievement reflects the club's continued growth and its commitment to creating opportunities for all players.
We are beyond excited to celebrate each of these student-athletes as they embark on the next chapter of their lives, both on and off the field. Their dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence have positioned them for success at the collegiate level, and we are honored to have played a role in their development.
This historic signing class is a testament to El Paso Locomotive's mission of developing not only high-level players but exceptional young people. Through years of hard work, mentorship, and competition, these student-athletes have embraced opportunities for growth that will continue to serve them well in their future endeavors.
The diversity and quality of institutions represented in this year's class further demonstrate the strength of our player development pathway. From local programs to universities and colleges across the country, our student-athletes continue to earn opportunities that align with their academic goals, athletic ambitions, and personal aspirations.
As a club, we take immense pride in seeing our players mature into confident leaders and successful individuals. Their accomplishments reinforce our vision of providing an environment where players can maximize their potential, pursue higher education, and create meaningful opportunities for their future.
"This signing class is the strongest indicator of the work being done across every level of our organization," said Director of Youth Soccer Ulysus Torres. "Our mission is to help players pursue their goals as athletes, students, and future professionals, and seeing a record number of players reach this milestone is a reflection of that commitment.
The college game remains one of the most important pathways to the next level, providing opportunities for student-athletes to develop academically, athletically, and personally while pursuing their ambitions in the sport. We are incredibly proud of each player being recognized and the diverse range of institutions and programs they will represent.
With more resources, support, and guidance dedicated to the college recruitment process than ever before, our goal is to make this pathway the standard for every ambitious El Paso Locomotive player and to continue creating opportunities that help our athletes succeed long after their time with our club."
We would also like to recognize the families, coaches, teammates, and support systems that have contributed to each athlete's success. Their unwavering encouragement and sacrifices have helped make these achievements possible.
Today, we celebrate not only college commitments but the culmination of years of dedication and the beginning of exciting new opportunities. The Class of 2026 has set a new standard for excellence, and we look forward to watching each of these student-athletes continue to represent El Paso Locomotive with pride at the next level.
2026 College Signing Class
Abby Munoz - Paul Quinn College
Adelina Martel - UT Rio Grande Valley
Alyana Flores - Paul Quinn College
Bianca Alarcon - Paul Quinn College
Brissia Mendieta - Richland College Dallas
Claire Hurtado - Paul Quinn College
Deina Reyes - Paul Quinn College
Ivy Tarango - Paul Quinn College
Kaytlin Davalos - Texas A&M Texarkana University
Lani Bernal - Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Mandy Granillo - Paul Quinn College
Megan Mukiibi - Eastern New Mexico University
Mia Blacksher - Eastern New Mexico University
Nahomy Ojeda - New Mexico Highlands University
Vianney Adame - Blinn Community College
Jaz Corona - Park University
Alex Burke - Wabash College
Axel Jimenez - Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Diego Marquez - Angelina College
Diego Moreno - University of the Southwest
Evan Ruiz - University of the Southwest
Gael Faudoa - Otero Junior College
Jacob Lopez - Sul Ross State University
Joshua Mauricio - Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Joseluis Villagomez - Southern Methodist University
Lazaro Fernandez - University of the Southwest
Miguel Diaz - University of the Southwest
Oziel Lozano - Southwestern University
Rodrigo Chavira - University of the Incarnate Word
Samuel Lizarraga - Colorado State University
Congratulations to the El Paso Locomotive Class of 2026. Your hard work, character, and perseverance have left a lasting impact on our club, and we cannot wait to see what you accomplish in the years ahead.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2026
- Bruno Rendon USL-C "Team of the Month" Finalist - Indy Eleven
- USL Cup Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- RIFC Partners with Providence Children's Museum and Community Libraries of Providence to Continue TerRIFC Kids Read & Play Initiative - Rhode Island FC
- Roots Return to Prinx Tires USL Cup Play on the Road at Las Vegas Lights FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Portland Hearts of Pine: Sunday, 3 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. Monterey Bay FC (Prinx Tires USL Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Toyota Field to Host Liga MX Femenil Campeón de Campeonas on July 26 - San Antonio FC
- Switchbacks FC Player Khori Bennett Called up for International Friendly - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- El Paso Locomotive Celebrates Historic 2026 College Signing Class - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa Unveils 'Route 66 Centennial Kit' - FC Tulsa
- Watch the World Cup with Reno Pro Soccer - Reno Pro Soccer
- Niang's Blast Earns LouCity Important Road Point - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive Celebrates Historic 2026 College Signing Class
- A Journey Years in the Making: Joseluis's Commitment to Southern Methodist University Reflects the Strength of the El Paso Locomotive Academy Pathway
- Locomotive Reduced to Nine Men in 4-1 Defeat to Lexington SC
- Locomotive Look to Build Momentum in Home Contest against Lexington SC
- El Paso Locomotive Academy Sends Five Teams to ECNL Playoffs