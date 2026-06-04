Niang's Blast Earns LouCity Important Road Point

Published on June 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC midfielder Babacar Niang

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Ken Shepard) Louisville City FC midfielder Babacar Niang(Louisville City FC, Credit: Ken Shepard)

In soccer, the truism is that goals change games. On Wednesday, a goal may have changed a season.

Louisville City FC secured a point on the road with a 1-1 tie at Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night at Protective Stadium, propelled by Babacar Niang's goal in the 42nd minute.

The result snapped a four-game losing streak in USL Championship league play for Louisville, the longest in club history.

"Part of being at this club is expectations are high, criticism will come, and that's absolutely fine," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "Everyone's entitled to their opinion. But what I know is it's a group that's really close, and we're really close, and we're determined to get it right. It's a long season. Nothing's won and lost yet."

Niang, on loan from Minnesota United FC of Major League Soccer, had been seldom used this season. Wednesday was just the 24-year-old Senegalese midfielder's second league start for Louisville and fifth overall this year.

But he came through for his team when they needed it. It was his first league goal and second in all competitions this season.

"I'm just trying to help the team as much as I can just to be ready when my number is called to help the team," Niang said.

With the four-game skid hanging over the start of the game, LouCity conceded just 10 minutes into the contest when Birmingham's Gevork Diarbian tapped in Serge Ngoma's assist at the back post.

LouCity, however, responded.

The boys in purple regained momentum, earning a corner kick in the 42nd minute. Taylor Davila's delivery was knocked out of the box by Quenzi Huerman to Niang, who took a settling touch, then let it fly.

"We've been training, like, just to hit the target," Niang said. "My main goal was just to hit it hard on the target. That was my main goal and trying to make the keeper to make the save."

Despite the result, there was some reason for disappointment Wednesday for LouCity. Conceding the early goal, generating just one shot on target - Niang's goal - and not winning the game outright were among the points of frustration - such are the expectations at the winningest club in the history of the league.

"We need to hit the target more. We need to be cleaner in the final third. We need to be better with our service, better with our delivery, better with our runs in the box, and better at set pieces," defender Sean Totsch said.

Added Bird: "I thought we started flat. It took us too long to get into the game. Obviously, they got the goal. I thought we reacted well from there, which is progress for us right now."

But in the end, LouCity took "a step in the right direction" in the words of Totsch, who admitted that the locker room was feeling pressure amid the losing run.

"The locker room's together, we're united," said Totsch, who became the second player in USL Championship history to play 25,000 career minutes in the game. "A big thing for us is getting through this adversity together and knowing that we're going to be better off for it at the end of the season."

Whether the draw proves to be a turning point remains to be seen. But after four straight league defeats, Louisville left Birmingham with something it desperately needed: a result.

LouCity will remain on the road for its next game, which comes next Wednesday, June 10, at Phoenix Rising FC. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Game Summary: Birmingham Legion FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: June 3, 2026

Venue: Protective Stadium - Birmingham, Ala.

Kickoff: 8 p.m. ET

Weather: 74 degrees, clear

Scoring

Birmingham Legion FC (1, 0, 1)

Louisville City FC (1, 0, 1)

Goals

Birmingham Legion FC:

10' Gevork Diarbian (Serge Ngoma)

Louisville City FC:

42' Babacar Niang (Quenzi Huerman)

Lineups

Birmingham Legion FC: 1 - Jassem Koleilat, 11 - Dawson McCartney (c), 5 - Keegan Hughes, 27 - Bryce Washington, 21 - Sebastian Tregarthen, 10 - Samuel Shashoua (64' 6 - Samuel McIllhatton), 18 - Seth Antwi, 19 - Gevork Diarbian (90' 7 - Sebastián Saucedo), 15 - Tyler Pasher, 81 - Serge Ngoma (55' 2 - Leo Duru), 9 - Ronaldo Damus

Unused substitutes: 12 - Trevor McMullen; 8 - Kadeem Cole, 16 - Peter-Lee Vassell, 17 - Romario Williams

Head coach: Jay Heaps

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez, 25 - Jansen Wilson (88' 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 2 - Aiden McFadden, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 4 - Sean Totsch, 13 - Amadou Dia (88' 47 - Mukwelle Akale), 8 - Taylor Davila, 19 - Babacar Niang (45' 6 - Zach Duncan), 21 - Quenzi Huerman (68' 14 - Tola Showunmi), 9 - Chris Donovan, 7 - Ray Serrano (45' 27 - Evan Davila)

Unused substitutes: 30 - Ryan Troutman

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Stats Summary: Birmingham Legion FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 12 / 1

Shots on Goal: 2 / 1

Expected goals: 1.25 / 0.64

Possession: 51.6% / 48.4%

Fouls: 11 / 22

Offside: 1 / 1

Corner Kicks: 2 / 6

Discipline Summary:

Birmingham Legion FC

23' Jassem Koleilat (yellow)

30' Seth Antwi (yellow)

32' Ronaldo Damus (yellow)

33' Jay Heaps (yellow)

82' Sebastian Tregarthen (yellow)

Louisville City FC

4' Babacar Niang (yellow)

86' Tola Showunmi (yellow)

Referee: Abdou Ndiaye

Images from this story







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Niang's Blast Earns LouCity Important Road Point - Louisville City FC

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