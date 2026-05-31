League-Leading Tampa Bay Hands LouCity Home Loss

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Tampa Bay Rowdies battle Louisville City FC

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Tampa Bay Rowdies battle Louisville City FC(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The Tampa Bay Rowdies defeated Louisville City FC 2-0 on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium before a season-high crowd of 10,108.

The victory extends the league-leading Rowdies' (8-0-3, 27 points) unbeaten start to the season to 11 games in league play and 13 overall. For Louisville (5-5-1, 16 points), the defeat marked the first four-game league losing streak in club history.

After an even first half, Tampa Bay took control. The Rowdies scored both of their goals after halftime while limiting LouCity to just one shot in the second period, which came in the 88th minute.

"Obviously, the focus this whole week going into the game was being defensively sound, difficult to break down, hurting them in transition," LouCity interim head coach Simon Bird said. "We did the first part well for 70 minutes. Had a lapse there in the box. We conceded a goal. And then I'm really disappointed in the reaction after that."

Louisville's six shots on the night are the team's lowest total of the season. Just two were on target.

M.D. Myers and Max Schneider scored for the visitors.

The first came after a Danny Faundez save for Louisville, with Myers reacting first to a loose ball that settled just inches from the goal line in the 76th minute. It was his fourth league goal, most for the Rowdies.

Schneider's stoppage-time tally came on a swift break down the left, with Sebastian Cruz delivering the ball to Schneider for the finish.

The win gives Tampa Bay a nine-point lead atop the Eastern Conference and a six-point cushion over San Antonio FC of the Western Conference for the Players' Shield.

It was the Rowdies' seventh clean sheet of the season and third straight - a run of 325 minutes without conceding.

"We have a good group. We're together. We're in this fight together and we believe in each other," LouCity defender Sean Totsch said. "We went into this game saying that, (if we) have the mentality, and no matter the way the result goes, we believe we're going to win. This game tonight doesn't make or break our season."

LouCity drops to sixth in the standings, 11 points back of Tampa Bay and four points clear of the playoff line.

"We have high standards at our facility on the field and off the field," LouCity defender Amadou Dia said. "That's what we're going to keep pushing on and keep focusing on the little details and eventually it will come together. And I think it will come together very soon."

There is little time for rest for LouCity. The team hits the road to face Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

LouCity won't return home for two weeks. The next game at Lynn Family Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, as LouCity hosts Brooklyn FC.

The game will be Pride Night, where the first 2,000 fans can pick up a complimentary Pride bandana courtesy of U.S. Bank. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/pride.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies

Date: May 30, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium - Louisville, Ky.

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 82 degrees, mostly sunny

Attendance: 10,108

Scoring

Louisville City FC (0, 0, 0)

Tampa Bay Rowdies (0, 2, 2)

Goals

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

76' M.D. Myers

90+4' Max Schneider (Sebastian Cruz)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 12 - Danny Faundez, 2 - Aiden McFadden (70' 15 - Manny Perez), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 13 - Amadou Dia (82' 23 - Sam Gleadle), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (82' 27 - Evan Davila), 9 - Chris Donovan, 7 - Ray Serrano (82' 14 - Tola Showunmi), 47 - Mukwelle Akale (70' 25 - Jansen Wilson)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Hugo Fauroux, 21 - Quenzi Huerman

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 1 - Jahmali Waite, 20 - Charlie Ostrem, 62 - Nathan Dossantos, 3 - Brian Schaefer, 26 - Dion Acuff, 23 - Max Schneider, 27 - Laurence Wyke (45' 7 - Evan Conway), 8 - Pedro Dolabella (58' 5 - Yanis Leerman), 30 - Sebastian Cruz, 13 - Louis Perez (77' 16 - Marco Micaletto), 9 - M.D. Myers (90+1' 14 - Karsen Henderlong)

Unused substitutes: 11 - Gino Vivi, 19 - Isaiah LeFlore, 24 - Austin Pack

Head Coach: Dominic Casciato

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Tampa Bay Rowdies

Shots: 6 / 13

Shots on Goal: 2 / 4

Expected goals: .44 / 1.07

Possession: 36.7% / 63.3%

Fouls: 9 / 11

Offside: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Discipline Summary:

Louisville City FC:

28' Zach Duncan (yellow)

52' Kyle Adams (yellow)

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

43' Sebastian Cruz (yellow)

86' Max Schneider (yellow)

90+3' Marco Micaletto (yellow)

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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