Monterey Bay FC Looks to Ride Winning Tide against Loudoun United FC

Published on May 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay FC (1-7-2, 5 points) return home to host Eastern Conference visitors Loudoun United FC (1-2-6), 9 points) at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT as both sides continue the regular season of the 2026 USL Championship. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC returns to Seaside following a confidenceboosting 2-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC last weekend. While the "Crisp-and-Kelp" are still working to climb the Western Conference table, the club secured its first league win of the 2026 campaign and will look to build momentum at home. Offensive production remains an important focus for head coach Alex Covelo, but Monterey Bay showed encouraging signs in attack against Birmingham behind strong performances from Omari Glasgow and the MBFC frontline.

Loudoun United FC enters the match looking to continue a solid stretch of form after earning points in several key Eastern Conference contests this season. The visitors have proven difficult to break down defensively while also finding timely goals in close matches. Loudoun has showcased a balanced approach throughout the campaign, highlighted by competitive results against clubs including Oakland Roots SC and Hartford Athletic.

Historically, this "Inter-Conference" matchup has produced memorable moments between the two sides. The clubs last met during the 2024 USL Championship season, when Loudoun United earned a 3-0 victory at Segra Field. Monterey Bay FC will look to build on last week's breakthrough result and secure consecutive league victories for the first time this season in front of the home supporters at Cardinale Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 30, 2026

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