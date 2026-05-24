Monterey Bay FC Snaps Winless Streak with 2-0 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC at Cardinale Stadium

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (1-7-2, 5 points) earned their first USL Championship victory of the 2026 campaign with a 2-0 win tonight over Birmingham Legion FC (2-3-4, 10 points) at Cardinale Stadium.

Monterey Bay FC entered the match desperate to snap a lengthy winless run and delivered one of their strongest defensive performances of the season in front of the home crowd. The Crisp-and-Kelp controlled possession throughout most of the opening half and created several dangerous opportunities, but both sides entered halftime scoreless after a physical first 45 minutes that featured strong defensive efforts from each club.

Monterey Bay FC came out of the halftime break with renewed attacking energy after midfielder Sebastian Lletget entered the match at the start of the second half. The substitution immediately shifted momentum in favor of the hosts as MBFC consistently pressured Birmingham's back line with runs through the midfield and wide areas. The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Riley Bidois found the back of the net after a setup from Lletget to give Monterey Bay FC a deserved 1-0 advantage.

Following the opening goal, Birmingham Legion FC attempted to respond by pushing numbers forward in search of an equalizer, but the home sides defense remained organized throughout the final half hour. Goalkeeper Fernando Delgado and the MBFC back line limited Birmingham's opportunities while continuing to create chances on the counterattack. The home team eventually doubled the lead in the 78th minute when Eduardo Blancas scored off an assist from Ilijah Paul to seal the club's first league victory of the season.

In the closing minutes of play, MBFC managed the match professionally while maintaining possession and frustrating Birmingham's attack. "That is what we call togetherness," Head Coach Alex Covelo said regarding the squad's late resilience. "Even in the second half towards the end, the guys show [togetherness]. We block shots, we block crosses, we defend well the goal, and that's very important." The final whistle sparked celebrations around Cardinale Stadium as Monterey Bay FC secured all three points and ended their difficult start to the 2026 USL Championship season with an important home result. Following the victory, Sebastian Lletget praised the local support and the atmosphere in Seaside. "To see the 831 come out and show love the way they have is incredible to see," Lletget said. "Before signing here I heard about it, but now to see it and experience it... I know it's only going to create more buzz around this community."

With the win, Monterey Bay FC will now look to build momentum heading into next weekend's home match against Loudoun United FC on May 30 at Cardinale Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2026

Monterey Bay FC Snaps Winless Streak with 2-0 Victory over Birmingham Legion FC at Cardinale Stadium - Monterey Bay FC

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