Jürgen Locadia Hat Trick Powers Miami FC Past Louisville City FC in Seven Goal Thriller

Published on May 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC delivered one of its most exciting performances of the season Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium, defeating Louisville City FC 4-3 in a thrilling Eastern Conference matchup and earning a massive three points at home.

After falling 4-1 to Louisville earlier this season on the road, Miami responded with energy from the opening whistle, putting together one of its strongest attacking performances of the year in front of the home fans.

Louisville attempted to establish early pressure through a series of attacking chances, but Miami remained organized and gradually began creating dangerous moments in transition. The breakthrough came in the 19th minute after a quick attacking sequence saw Matías Romero deliver a dangerous ball into the area where Jürgen Locadia finished clinically to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Miami continued pushing forward and doubled its advantage less than ten minutes later. Mason Tunbridge played a perfectly weighted pass into space and Locadia once again made no mistake, calmly finishing to put Miami ahead 2-0 and continue an impressive first half performance from the hosts.

Louisville found a response before halftime through Chris Donovan, but Miami entered the break with momentum after a strong opening forty five minutes that showcased intensity and attacking confidence.

The second half continued at a fast pace with both teams creating chances. Miami nearly added another through several dangerous opportunities while Eloy Room came up with important saves to protect the lead and keep the visitors from finding an equalizer.

The pressure finally paid off in the 72nd minute when Miami forced an own goal inside the Louisville penalty area, extending the lead to 3-1 and giving the home side additional breathing room.

Louisville continued fighting and cut the deficit back to one in the 82nd minute, but Miami answered almost immediately. A costly Louisville mistake near its own goal fell straight to Locadia, who stayed alert and made no mistake, completing his hat trick and restoring Miami's two goal lead.

The visitors added another late goal to create a tense ending, but Miami remained composed throughout seven minutes of stoppage time and secured a memorable victory at Pitbull Stadium.

The result gives Miami FC an important three points and one of its most complete attacking performances of the season as the club now looks to build momentum moving forward.

Miami FC will return home for its next matchup as the club hosts Orange County SC at Pitbull Stadium on Father's Night, looking to build on Saturday night's exciting victory in front of the home fans. Tickets for Miami FC's match against Orange County SC are available now at MiamiFC.com or by calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 24, 2026

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