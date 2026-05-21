Late Goal Lifts Detroit City FC Past Miami FC

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Hamtramck, MI - Miami FC returned to league play Wednesday night at Keyworth Stadium, but a late second-half goal from Detroit City FC handed the visitors a 2-1 defeat on the road.

The match opened with both sides battling physically from the opening whistle, as Detroit looked dangerous early through Ates Diouf and Rhys Williams. Miami responded with a few promising attacking moments of its own, including an 11th minute opportunity when Angelo Calfo nearly opened the scoring off a Rodrigo da Costa delivery.

The biggest moment of the first half came in the 29th minute when Detroit midfielder Abdoulaye Diop was shown a straight red card for violent conduct following a challenge on Rodrigo da Costa, forcing the hosts to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.

Miami attempted to take control of the match following the red card and created several dangerous moments before halftime. Mason Tunbridge nearly broke through in stoppage time after getting on the end of an Alessandro Milesi cross, but Detroit goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña came up with an important save to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.

Despite being down a player, Detroit struck first immediately after halftime. Just moments into the second half, Ates Diouf finished a cross from Haruki Yamazaki to give the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 46th minute.

Miami continued to push numbers forward searching for an equalizer and gradually began creating more pressure in the attacking third. Joel Soñora and Matías Romero each forced saves from Saldaña, while Tunbridge continued to create dangerous opportunities down the wing.

The breakthrough finally came in the 76th minute through Tommy Musto. After winning a free kick just outside the box, the midfielder stepped up and curled a right-footed strike into the top left corner to level the match at 1-1.

The equalizer gave Miami momentum late in the match, but Detroit found the decisive moment with six minutes remaining. Darren Smith connected on a cross from Aedan Stanley and headed home the winner in the 84th minute to restore the hosts' lead.

Miami continued to push forward in the closing minutes and nearly found another equalizer deep into stoppage time, but Mame Diallo's late effort drifted just wide as Detroit held on for the result.

Miami FC now returns home to face Louisville City FC this Saturday, May 23rd at Pitbull Stadium. Tickets are available now at Miami FC or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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