Hartford Athletic Looks to Build off of USL W League Debut, Visits New England Mutiny

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







LUDLOW, Mass. - Hartford Athletic continue their historic debut season in the United Soccer League W League with a road matchup against New England Mutiny on Friday, May 22nd. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. NEW ENGLAND MUTINY

WHEN: Friday, May 22nd, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Lusitano Stadium, Ludlow, MA

HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com

STRONG START CONTINUES

Hartford Athletic came out flying in their first ever USL W League match on May 19th. After battling with Vermont Green FC for much of possession in the first half, they ended the night with an 11-5 advantage in shots and a 6-1 lead in the second half alone. Dynamic forward Jocyline Koffi led the attack with four shots of her own. As the match went on, the pace of play rose, specifically as a result of improvements in Hartford's chemistry and tempo. After a slew of high-danger chances on Tuesday night, Hartford Athletic is heading into Friday hungry to ripple twine for the first time in club history.

SCOUTING REPORT

New England Mutiny heads into Friday's matchup following a 2-0 loss to the Hudson Valley Crusaders in their season opener on May 19th. The hosts' roster features 18 collegiate, NCAA Division I athletes including four from UConn and others from Boston College, Duke, Clemson, Kentucky, and more.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic_w.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.