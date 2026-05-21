Hartford Athletic Looks to Build off of USL W League Debut, Visits New England Mutiny
Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
LUDLOW, Mass. - Hartford Athletic continue their historic debut season in the United Soccer League W League with a road matchup against New England Mutiny on Friday, May 22nd. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. NEW ENGLAND MUTINY
WHEN: Friday, May 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
WHERE: Lusitano Stadium, Ludlow, MA
HOW TO WATCH: WFSB.com
STRONG START CONTINUES
Hartford Athletic came out flying in their first ever USL W League match on May 19th. After battling with Vermont Green FC for much of possession in the first half, they ended the night with an 11-5 advantage in shots and a 6-1 lead in the second half alone. Dynamic forward Jocyline Koffi led the attack with four shots of her own. As the match went on, the pace of play rose, specifically as a result of improvements in Hartford's chemistry and tempo. After a slew of high-danger chances on Tuesday night, Hartford Athletic is heading into Friday hungry to ripple twine for the first time in club history.
SCOUTING REPORT
New England Mutiny heads into Friday's matchup following a 2-0 loss to the Hudson Valley Crusaders in their season opener on May 19th. The hosts' roster features 18 collegiate, NCAA Division I athletes including four from UConn and others from Boston College, Duke, Clemson, Kentucky, and more.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic_w.
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