El Paso Locomotive FC U18/19 Boys Reach ECNL Regional League Playoffs After Statement Season

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - In just their first season competing in the ECNL Regional League, El Paso Locomotive FC has already made a statement on the national stage. The club's U18/19 boys team earned a spot in the ECNL-RL Playoffs in Norco, California - a remarkable accomplishment for a program competing in the platform for the very first time.

The achievement is even more impressive considering that only 40 teams across the country qualify for the ECNL-RL Playoffs each year. El Paso Locomotive FC not only secured qualification but also captured their division title in dramatic fashion by winning their final two matches of the season to punch their ticket to California.

In his fourth year with the club, 25-year-old head coach Martin Hernandez leads the group in its first season competing within the ECNL-RL platform. Under his leadership, the squad demonstrated consistency, resilience, and a winning mentality throughout the season. Hernandez's impact has extended beyond team success on the field, as he has also helped six senior players earn opportunities to continue their soccer careers at the collegiate level next season.

"Seeing the boys rewarded for their hard work this season, culminating in a playoff appearance in our first year of RL, truly speaks volumes of their talent and dedication," said Hernandez. "I couldn't be prouder of the boys for their commitment both on and off the field."

The season marks a major milestone not only for Coach Hernandez and his players, but for the entire El Paso Locomotive FC organization. As the club continues to grow its ECNL-RL program, this year's success has established a strong foundation for the future and raised expectations heading into next season.

"I am incredibly proud and excited for our U18/19 boys RL team on winning their division and qualifying for playoffs in their very first year in the league," said Boys' Club Director Sean Taylor. "This achievement is a true testament to the commitment, sacrifice, and hard work the players and staff have put in over the last six months.

Coach Martin has proven himself to be a coach with a tremendous future, and someone we are excited to continue investing in as our program grows. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes in the playoffs and how the program continues to develop next season. Hopefully, this is just the beginning, and we'll be sending even more teams next year."

With the bar now set high, the club hopes to see even more teams qualify for postseason competition in the years ahead. For now, the focus turns to California, where the U18/19 boys' team will represent El Paso Locomotive FC on one of the biggest stages in youth soccer.







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