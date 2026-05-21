Despite Arozarena's Heroics United Falls 1-0

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The Cuba native kept United in the match with remarkable saves

Albuquerque, NM - In his second league start of the season Raiko Arozarena worked to keep United's home unbeaten streak alive. Arozarena made four remarkable saves in his efforts.

The match got off to a rocky start with a mistake that led to Tampa Bay's lone goal in the fifth minute of play. From there United pushed hard to find the equalizer and stayed strong in the back providing Arozarena support throughout the night.

"It's a long season...we still have a lot more games to go. We just have to bounce back and keep going." Defender Maliek Howell said postmatch. Howell who played 56 minutes on Wednesday night accounted for five clearances, two interceptions, and two recoveries. "We believe in what the coach is doing. We believe in the team, the players, the staff, the organization, and the fans as well."

New Mexico United will have a quick turn around as they will play on Saturday May 23rd at 7 PM. This will be the teams 'Schools Out Night' honoring local area school kids and their teachers as they work towards the end of this school year. You can get your tickets at Seatgeek.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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