Loudoun United FC Forward Arquímides Ordóñez Called up to Guatemala National Team for June Friendlies

Published on May 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC forward Arquímides Ordóñez has been called up to the Guatemala National Team for a pair of upcoming international friendlies in June.

Guatemala is scheduled to face Czechia on Thursday, June 4 at 8:00 p.m. before taking on Ecuador on Sunday, June 7 at 4:00 p.m.

Ordóñez earns another opportunity with Guatemala as he continues to represent Loudoun United FC on the international stage. The Cincinnati, Ohio native has become a consistent part of Guatemala's national team player pool and brings valuable experience across the youth and senior levels.

Ordóñez first made his mark with Guatemala during the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where he scored five goals in six matches and was named to the tournament's Best XI. His performance helped Guatemala qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, where he started all three group-stage matches.

At the senior level, Ordóñez has earned more than 12 caps for Guatemala and has featured in FIFA World Cup Qualifying and Concacaf Gold Cup competition. His latest selection adds to a growing international resume and reflects his continued development as a forward.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 21, 2026

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