Loudoun United FC Announces Clarity Innovations as Official Partner

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce a new partnership with Clarity Innovations, LLC, naming the AI-enabled software and data engineering company an Official Partner of the club for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Clarity supports high-consequence missions such as Cyber Operations, Information Warfare, Intelligence, and C2 across defense, intelligence, and law enforcement, by delivering software and data solutions that help advance national security efforts. The partnership reflects Clarity's commitment to people-first values, community engagement, and purpose-driven initiatives throughout Northern Virginia.

As part of the partnership, Clarity will serve as a supporting partner of Loudoun United FC's Hometown Hero Match, a special matchday dedicated to recognizing those who serve beyond the spotlight. The event will celebrate first responders, service members, and community leaders who make a meaningful impact across Loudoun County and the surrounding region.

Clarity's support of the Hometown Hero Match aligns with the company's mission-driven approach and commitment to honoring individuals whose work strengthens and protects their communities. Through its partnership with Loudoun United FC, Clarity continues to reinforce its presence in the Northern Virginia community while supporting initiatives centered around service, commitment, and impact.

The partnership highlights a shared belief in investing in people and building meaningful connections across the community. Together, Loudoun United FC and Clarity Innovations, LLC will use the 2026 season to celebrate those who lead, serve, and create impact throughout the region.







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