Kickoff Time Update: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC Now 8PM

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







Detroit City FC has announced an updated kickoff time for tonight's USL Championship match against Miami FC at Keyworth Stadium. Kickoff has been moved to 8:00 PM ET.

Gates will still open as originally scheduled at 6:00 PM, allowing fans and media additional time to enter the venue. All previously issued media credentials, parking arrangements, and matchday operations will remain in effect.

Please contact us with any additional questions.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. ET

Keyworth Stadium | Hamtramck, MI

Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC

Watch: ESPN+







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026

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