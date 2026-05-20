Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - Friday, May 22 - 7:30 p.m.
Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TICKETS
Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.
MATCHDAY TIMELINE
Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.
STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.
Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.
Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
MATCH PREVIEW
Friday night's showdown with Hartford Athletic is the Scissortails' first match against an Eastern
Conference opponent this season. Tulsa had mixed results in interleague matches last season with a 2-4-3 record across all competitions including the USL Cup Final defeat against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.
PROMOTIONS
Hometown Heroes Night: FC Tulsa is excited to announce Hometown Heroes Night with promotional highlights including a water bottle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. First responders, military members and medical personnel can show their IDs or badges at the box office for $8 GA Lawn tickets or $12 corner tickets behind home plate.
Before the match, fans can check out a Saracen vehicle along with Tulsa Police Department motorcycles and patrol cars. There will also be a Thank-a-Hero card station to write a kind letter to the first responders in the Tulsa community along with a truck from Andolini's Pizzeria in the outfield.
Additionally, there will be a helicopter flyover during the pre-match festivities from Tulsa PD. Halftime will also see the club honor the hometown heroes in attendance along with the 138th Fighter Wing.
STORY OF THE WEEK
Not every penalty kick comes with a memorable milestone attached to it, but when Jamie Webber stepped up and smashed the ball into the top right corner on Sunday evening in the club's 2-1 victory at Monterey Bay FC, he penned his name in the Scissortails' record books.
With that strike, FC Tulsa became one of 10 active clubs in the USL Championship to reach 500 goals scored across all professional competitions, a testament to the club's decade-plus-long legacy and pursuit of soccer excellence in northeast Oklahoma.
MATCH UPDATES
Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.
PARKING
Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.
$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking
PROHIBITED ITEMS
Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed.
PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS
Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!
TEAM SHOP
Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026
- Hounds' Early Returns Can be Misleading - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - Friday, May 22 - 7:30 p.m. - FC Tulsa
- Laurence Wyke Eager to See Rowdies Back on Top as he Marks 100 Club Appearances - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Loudoun United FC Announces Clarity Innovations as Official Partner - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Tampa Bay Rowdies - Phoenix Rising FC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd. - Oakland Roots SC
- Kickoff Time Update: Detroit City FC vs. Miami FC Now 8PM - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Tulsa Stories
- Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - Friday, May 22 - 7:30 p.m.
- FC Tulsa Launches 'Hometown Heroes Night' for May 22 Match
- Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2
- FC Tulsa Continue Recent Success in Lone Star State
- FC Tulsa Head to South Texas for USL Cup Clash