Know Before You Go: FC Tulsa vs. Hartford Athletic - Friday, May 22 - 7:30 p.m.

Published on May 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TICKETS

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. All FC Tulsa tickets are digital in the SeatGeek app. Have your tickets ready to scan upon arrival.

MATCHDAY TIMELINE

Box Office Opens: 5:30 p.m.

STM Early Entry: 6:20 p.m.

Gates Open: 6:30 p.m.

Warm-Ups: 6:45 p.m.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

MATCH PREVIEW

Friday night's showdown with Hartford Athletic is the Scissortails' first match against an Eastern

Conference opponent this season. Tulsa had mixed results in interleague matches last season with a 2-4-3 record across all competitions including the USL Cup Final defeat against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

PROMOTIONS

Hometown Heroes Night: FC Tulsa is excited to announce Hometown Heroes Night with promotional highlights including a water bottle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans at the gate. First responders, military members and medical personnel can show their IDs or badges at the box office for $8 GA Lawn tickets or $12 corner tickets behind home plate.

Before the match, fans can check out a Saracen vehicle along with Tulsa Police Department motorcycles and patrol cars. There will also be a Thank-a-Hero card station to write a kind letter to the first responders in the Tulsa community along with a truck from Andolini's Pizzeria in the outfield.

Additionally, there will be a helicopter flyover during the pre-match festivities from Tulsa PD. Halftime will also see the club honor the hometown heroes in attendance along with the 138th Fighter Wing.

STORY OF THE WEEK

Not every penalty kick comes with a memorable milestone attached to it, but when Jamie Webber stepped up and smashed the ball into the top right corner on Sunday evening in the club's 2-1 victory at Monterey Bay FC, he penned his name in the Scissortails' record books.

With that strike, FC Tulsa became one of 10 active clubs in the USL Championship to reach 500 goals scored across all professional competitions, a testament to the club's decade-plus-long legacy and pursuit of soccer excellence in northeast Oklahoma.

MATCH UPDATES

Stay tuned to our X/Twitter feed for live match updates. Visit the USL Championship Match Center for live stats.

PARKING

Make your matchday easy and buy pre-paid parking at the BOK Lot, just steps from ONEOK Field! The BOK Lot address is 208 E Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103.

$8 Pre-Paid Parking | $12 Day-Of Parking

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Lawn chairs, soccer balls, bookbags & umbrellas are not allowed into ONEOK Field. No outside food or drinks allowed.

PLAYER AUTOGRAPHS

Stick around after the final whistle for autographs from the players at the field level!

TEAM SHOP

Gear up for matchday by checking out our team shop.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.