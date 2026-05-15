FC Tulsa Head to South Texas for USL Cup Clash

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa continue group stage play in the Prinx Tires USL Cup as they travel to face Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, May 16 at 7:30 p.m. CT at the Corpus Christi Sports Complex.

CORPUS CHRISTI FC VS FC TULSA

PRINX TIRES USL CUP

SATURDAY, MAY 16, 2026 @ 7:30 P.M. CT - CORPUS CHRISTI SPORTS COMPLEX - CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS

Watch: ESPN+

In-game updates: @FCTulsa X/Twitter feed

LAST TIME OUT

USL Championship Regular Season

Monterey Bay FC 1:2 FC Tulsa

Sunday, May 3, 2026 - Cardinale Stadium - Seaside, California

The Scissortails seemed poised to find an early goal with several attacking threats that didn't result in shots on target. The hosts took advantage of this misfortune and capitalized on a long cross in the 25th minute to take the lead.

Tulsa came out of the gate blazing in the second half and were rewarded with a penalty kick three minutes in after defender Lucas Stauffer was taken down on the edge of the box. Forward Jamie Webber capitalized with a rocket into the top right corner in the 49th minute to level the match at a goal apiece.

Tulsa kept the pressure on looking to find a match winner and did so in the 57th minute as midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski slotted home a laid off ball from fellow midfielder Bailey Sparks to push the Black and Gold in front. Monterey Bay pushed for an equalizer of their own but were held without a shot on goal in the second half as the Scissortails made it six points earned on their Western road trip.

Webber's penalty was the 500th goal scored for FC Tulsa across all competitions. Kocevski's match winner just eight minutes later helped the Scissortails bring their yearly tally to seven points recovered from winning positions in league play, the most in the USL Championship this season.

KEY STORYLINES

Head Coach Luke Spencer earned Coach of the Week honors for the USL Championship in Week 9 after two road victories. Remi Cabral (2 goals), Jeorgio Kocevski (1 goal, 2 assists) and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (1 assist) each were also selected to the Team of the Week for their performances.

After an up-and-down start to the year which in many ways mirrored that of last season, Tulsa will look to build momentum after recording six points in five days and a week off. 2025 saw the club reel off a club record 14-match regular season unbeaten streak beginning in early May. The Scissortails hope for a similar season trajectory as they look to reach their lofty preseason expectations in the Western Conference.

After scoring just five goals in their opening six league contests, the Black and Gold more than doubled that total in their last two matches. Head coach Luke Spencer's side will look to maintain their finishing boots as they progress in their 2026 campaign.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Defender Ian Carlo Souza Daniel: Across Tulsa's last two victories, Ian compiled six clearances while winning four of five tackles and 13 duels. He also chipped in the match-winning assist against El Paso while averaging 10.5 final third entries and 61.5 touches during the road trip.

Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski: Kocevski has become more confident and integral in the attack as the season has progressed shown by his pair of assists against El Paso, the first Scissortail to do so since Justin Portillo in April 2024. He also scored the match winner against Monterey Bay in the second half of that match.

Forward Remi Cabral: The Frenchman is picking up steam for the Black and Gold with three goals in the last three games. He has scored in all three competitions for Tulsa this season and has started the last five matches for head coach Luke Spencer. He will be called upon to continue this form as Tulsa look to surge back up the standings.

OPPONENT INFO: CORPUS CHRISTI FC

This is the first ever meeting between Tulsa and Corpus Christi. This weekend's hosts grabbed a full three points in their first USL Cup match with a 1-0 road win at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Outside of this win, however, the club has struggled in its inaugural USL League One campaign as they are still looking for their first league victory. Éamon Zayed's side currently ranks last in goals scored as they look to establish an offensive identity. Arthur Medina and Blake Bowen will be called upon in the attack to get things rolling for Corpus Christi while James Talbot will be the man between the sticks.

KEY STATISTICS

- FC Tulsa 1.03 expected goals allowed per match is the lowest rate in the Western Conference in 2026.

- Entering this match, Tulsa have allowed the fewest shots per match in the Western Conference (8.13) while Corpus Christi ranks last in USL League One in shots on target (21).

- FC Tulsa are looking for their first road victory in USL Cup history.

RECENT QUOTES

Head coach Luke Spencer on road victories: "I'm very proud of the team. We've been working hard to improve in the final third, and to score six goals in two matches, I think it's a byproduct of the work that we've been putting in but also staying true to the process. We've had games previously where we've hit the post and the crossbar. We've created a lot of chances but just hadn't hit the back of the net. We knew performances like this was coming, so I'm glad that we could execute."

Jeorgio Kocevski on takeaways from road wins: "It builds a lot of confidence. I think we see good things on the training pitch, and that's why we're all so confident that we have the goals in us. Gelling with the guys and getting more and more time to learn what each player likes has really helped me get more involved in the attack as well. The coaches trusting me to move up the field and provide like that is big for me and everyone."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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