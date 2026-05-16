Brooklyn FC Acquire Attacking Midfielder Johnny Klein from Monterey Bay FC

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men today announced that it has acquired midfielder Johnny Klein on a permanent transfer from Monterey Bay FC.

Klein, 26, arrives in Brooklyn following a stint in the USL Championship with Monterey Bay FC and Charleston Battery, where he made 16 appearances during the 2025 campaign. A dynamic attacking midfielder, Klein brings a blend of creativity, work rate, and final-third production developed across both MLS and MLS NEXT Pro.

A native of Columbia, Missouri, Klein was selected 30th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by St. Louis CITY SC. He went on to make 16 appearances in Major League Soccer across two seasons, recording one goal and one assist, while also playing a key role for St. Louis CITY2. Across two seasons in MLS NEXT Pro, Klein tallied 19 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances, establishing himself as a consistent attacking threat.

Prior to turning professional, Klein enjoyed a standout collegiate career at Saint Louis University. Across five seasons, he made 88 appearances, recording 29 goals and 27 assists. He was a four-time All-Conference selection and was named Atlantic 10 co-Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the NCAA in assists during the 2021 season.

"Johnny is a player we've tracked for a while because of how he impacts the game in attacking spaces," said Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He's sharp between the lines, makes good decisions in the final third, and has shown he can produce at multiple levels. Beyond that, he's hungry. He's taken a professional path where he's had to earn everything, and that mentality fits exactly with what we're building here in Brooklyn."

Klein adds further depth and attacking versatility to Brooklyn FC's midfield group as the club continues to build its roster for the 2026 campaign.







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