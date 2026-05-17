Brooklyn FC Drops Hard-Fought USL Cup Match against Hartford Athletic

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn FC fell 2-0 to Hartford Athletic on Saturday night at Maimonides Park in the club's second USL Cup match.

Brooklyn generated the first dangerous opportunity of the match in the seventh minute when forward Juan Obregón Jr. forced a low save from Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha after linking up with forward CJ Olney Jr.

Midfielder Taimu Okiyoshi followed with a long-range attempt in the 11th minute that narrowly missed the right side of the goal.

Obregón Jr. continued to pressure Hartford's defense throughout the opening half, nearly finding the breakthrough again in the 13th minute with a right-footed effort that sailed just wide. Olney Jr. kept testing the Hartford backline in the 22nd minute, seeing a shot from distance blocked after a setup from defender Gabriel Alves.

Moments later, center back Vuk Latinovich nearly gave Brooklyn the lead on a set piece opportunity, sending a shot just wide of the post following a Obregón Jr. cross from a corner kick in the 40th minute.

After a scoreless first half, Brooklyn resumed its attacking momentum early in the second half. CJ Olney Jr. forced another save from Siaha in the 48th minute with a low strike from outside the box.

Hartford eventually broke through in the 63rd minute as midfielder Samuel Careaga finished from close range following a pass from Barry Coffey to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Head coach Marlon LeBlanc responded with attacking substitutions, bringing on forwards Markus Anderson, Shaan Hundal, and Jaden Servania in the 61st minute before later introducing midfielder Peter Mangione and Callum Frogson.

Brooklyn nearly responded immediately after conceding, with CJ Olney Jr. forcing another save from Siaha in the 62nd minute after a setup from Ryan McLaughlin. Midfielder Peter Mangione created a dangerous chance in the 75th minute, but his shot from the center of the box was denied by Siaha.

Seconds later, Markus Anderson tested Hartford again with a powerful strike from outside the box that forced another save. Hartford sealed the result in the 86th minute when Michee Ngalina finished into the top corner following an assist from Jordan Scarlett.

Brooklyn continued pushing forward late in the match and earned consecutive corner kicks in stoppage time, but Hartford held on for the 2-0 result.

SCORING SUMMARY

Brooklyn FC: None

Hartford Athletic: Samuel Careaga '63, Michee Ngalina '86

DISCPLINE

Brooklyn FC: Tommy McNamara 45+9', Abdoulaye Kanté 70', Markus Anderson 77'

Loudoun United FC: Noah Adnan (Yellow Card) 46'

LINEUPS

Brooklyn FC - Lee; Gabriel Alves, Latinovich, Vancaeyezeele; Ryan McLaughlin (Callum Frogson 82'), Olney Jr., Okiyoshi, Tommy McNamara (C) (Peter Mangione 73'); Juan Obregón Jr. (Markus Anderson 61'), Stojanovic (Shaan Hundal 61'), Abdoulaye Kanté (Jaden Servania 61')

Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Rocco Romeo

Hartford Athletic - Siaha; Scarlett (C), Presthus, Fischer; Anderson, Real (Njie 32'), Careaga, Makangila, Moreira (Coffey 58'); Obalola (Ngalina 37'), Williams

Unused Substitutes: Enzo Carvalho, Adrián Diz Pe, Christos Hadjipaschalis, Andrés Hernández

UP NEXT FOR BROOKLYN FC MEN

Brooklyn FC Men travels on the road to face Rhode Islande FC next Saturday at May 23 for 7:30 PM ET.

Multiple home match ticketing options, including multi-game and single-game, are available. Tickets are available on SeatGeek.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.