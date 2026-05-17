Two Second-Half Strikes Lift Hartford Athletic over Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Play

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A pair of second-half goals from Samuel Careaga (63') and Michee Ngalina (86') lifted Hartford Athletic over Brooklyn FC in a Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup matchup on Saturday night.

With the win, Hartford picked up three points in the standings (1-0-1, 4 points) with two matches in tournament group play remaining. Brooklyn FC falls to 1-1-0 (3 points).

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After Brooklyn FC carried much of the pace of play in the early going, Hartford nearly capitalized in a glimpse of opportunity as Adewale Obalola nicked a shot off a strong cross near the right post of the goal.

The second half opened with a pair of saves from Antony Siaha in the 48th minute to keep the tilt deadlocked. Siaha stood tall on a strong shot from Brooklyn FC in the 62nd minute, keeping the score tied.

In the 63rd minute, Barry Coffey sent a pass through the midfield to Careaga, who continued to shuffle downfield and split a pair of Brooklyn FC defenders. Careaga rippled twine on his shot and put the Boys in Green ahead, 1-0.

Ngalina found a loose ball downfield in the box in the 86th minute, getting ahold of the rock and firing towards the upper echelon of the goal and succeeding to extend Hartford's lead to 2-0.

Brooklyn FC held advantages in shots on goal (5-2), shot attempts (15-3), and corner kicks (5-1). However, Hartford capitalized on their lone two shots on goal while Siaha picked up a clean sheet with a five-save night.

SERIES NOTES:

Tonight marked the second all-time meeting between the two clubs, both resulting in wins for Hartford.

NEXT UP:

Hartford Athletic heads to FC Tulsa for a USL Championship matchup on Friday, May 22nd.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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