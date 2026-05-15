Hartford Athletic Travels to Brooklyn FC for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Hartford Athletic travels to Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, May 16th, to take on Brooklyn FC in their second match of the Prinx Tires United Soccer League Cup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

HARTFORD ATHLETIC VS. BROOKLYN FC

WHEN: Saturday, May 16th, 7:00 PM

WHERE: Maimonides Park, Brooklyn NY

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN+

KEEPING UP THE MOMENTUM

Hartford Athletic come into Saturday's match following a strong win over Detroit City FC, one of the top teams in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference, last time out. It felt as a breath of fresh air for the club who hadn't scored a goal since March 28. General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke rolled out an adjusted starting eleven with the risk of a new look paying dividends. After taking down one of the league's most well-rounded clubs in Detroit City FC, Hartford will look to keep itself in the win column with a feasible Prinx Tires USL Cup matchup on tap.

PRINX TIRES USL CUP IMPLICATIONS

In their last match of the tournament, Hartford held a draw with Rhode Island FC through the full 90 but ultimately fell by way of penalty kicks, earning themselves a point in the standings. In Brooklyn FC's first USL Cup match, they dominated New York Cosmos by a 3-0 score and currently lead Group 5's standings with three points, the only team in the group with a win under the belt. Saturday's available points present a salivating opportunity for both clubs looking to make a statement.

SCOUTING REPORT

Brooklyn FC arrives to Saturday's matchup with a 2-6-1 overall record in USL Championship play, with both of their wins coming on home turf. In their first USL Cup matchup, they shut out New York Cosmos 3-0. They head into Saturday's matchup winless in their two matches of the month yet hungry to stay undefeated in tournament action. Markus Andersson, sitting among the top goal scorers in the league, leads the club with four tallies. Jackson Lee sits in the top-half of the USL Championship with 17 saves thus far this season.

BEFORE THE HUDDLE

"That was a very important win for us against a very good team (Detroit City FC) in the East. We created six or seven very good chances in that game and had plenty of box entries. Now we have to grab that momentum with both hands," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "Brooklyn FC are group leaders in our Prinx Tires USL Cup group, and they are at home and have been playing at a good level in recent weeks. We know that we are chasing the group leaders now after round one, that isn't lost on us."

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the club via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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