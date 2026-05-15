Garden of the Goals - United Looks to Keep the Fun Going in the Springs

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







It is time for round two of the Cryptids Cup and this time it takes place in Colorado Springs. The last time these two Rocky Mountain rivals faced off it was in Albuquerque and saw New Mexico United came away with a thrilling 3-2 win. That win over the Switchbacks brought New Mexico's home unbeaten streak over them to nine straight matches.

Colorado Rocky Mountain High

Roswell, New Mexico native John Denver really enjoyed his time in Colorado and so has United. New Mexico is 7-4-1 (W-L-D) all-time in Colorado Springs.Recently they have taken the last two matches at Weidner Field. United has out scored the Switchbacks 18 -14 all time in the Olympic City and have scored two or more goals in five of their 12 matches across all competitions. A key factor in this has been United's ability to adjust to the altitude most teams seem to struggle with when traveling to 6,035' above sea level. Albuquerque is only about 700 feet lower than the Springs allowing for a quicker adjustment to the high elevation.

(Pikes) Peak Performances

If United wants to keep this trend going this weekend they will have to look to Niko Hämäläinen and Dayonn Harris. Hämäläinen leads United with 26 clearances and has been a force on the back line for New Mexico early. As for Harris he has picked up right where he left off last season for New Mexico leading the team in assists and scoring one goal.

Khori in the House

Khori Bennett has haunted New Mexico fans since his game winner against the Black and Yellow in the 2024 playoffs. Since that night in November he has added on four more goals against United. In United's home opener this season Bennett looked to have saved a point for Springs with a late converted PK before Ousman Jabang won the game just moments later. Bennett scored a brace in the last match up.

Where to Watch

In Person: Weidner Field, Colorado Springs, Colorado

TV: MY50 and Estrella TV

Streaming: ESPN+ and KRQE.com

Radio: N/A

Match Previews are powered by Eezee Fiber.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026

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