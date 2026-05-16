Match Preview: Miami FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies
Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Miami FC News Release
Date: Saturday, May 16, 2026
Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET
Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, Florida)
Forecast: 84 degrees with cloudy skies at kickoff
How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)
KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC
Miami FC returns home on Saturday night as it hosts Tampa Bay Rowdies in Prinx Tires USL Cup action at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium. With group stage play continuing, Miami will look to build momentum in front of its home fans during World Soccer Night.
Miami enters the match following a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Birmingham Legion FC on May 7 in league play. Behind a disciplined defensive performance and several key saves from goalkeeper Eloy Room, Miami secured an important road point at Protective Stadium.
The club continued to show strong defensive organization throughout the match while still creating dangerous opportunities in transition through players such as Mason Tunbridge, Gerald Díaz and Rodrigo da Costa. Miami now shifts its focus back to cup play looking to continue climbing the Group 7 standings.
Saturday's matchup presents another important challenge for Miami against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference as the club looks to continue building rhythm during a busy stretch of matches.
KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Tampa Bay Rowdies
Tampa Bay Rowdies enter Saturday's contest following a 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC on May 9 in league play. Currently sitting atop the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings, the Rowdies have continued to establish themselves as one of the league's strongest sides early in the 2026 season.
Tampa Bay brings experience, physicality and attacking quality into the rivalry matchup, making Saturday another strong test for Miami in USL Cup group play. With both clubs looking to gain valuable points, the match is expected to bring plenty of intensity at Pitbull Stadium.
HEAD-to-HEAD
Miami FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies have faced each other numerous times over the years, building one of the league's strongest in-state rivalries. Saturday's match adds another chapter to the matchup as the clubs meet in 2026 USL Cup play.
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