Match Preview: Miami FC at Detroit City FC

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA @ DET

- Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

- Kickoff: 7:30 P.M. ET

- Venue: Keyworth Stadium (Hamtramck, Michigan)

- How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA) & YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns to league play Wednesday night with a road matchup against Detroit City FC at Keyworth Stadium following a weekend USL Cup matchup against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Miami fell 4-1 to Tampa Bay on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium despite stretches of strong play throughout the match. The hosts created several dangerous moments going forward, including early opportunities from Joel Soñora and Matías Romero before Mason Tunbridge found the back of the net late in the second half after combining with Rodrigo da Costa.

The match also served as another valuable test for a young Miami squad against one of the Eastern Conference's strongest sides. Now, Miami shifts its focus back to league play as the club continues a busy stretch of matches with a midweek road trip to Detroit before returning home Saturday night to face Louisville City FC at Pitbull Stadium.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - Detroit City FC

Detroit City FC enters Wednesday's matchup coming off a 1-0 victory over Forward Madison FC in USL Cup play on May 16.

Detroit has proven difficult to break down at Keyworth Stadium and will look to continue building momentum in front of its home supporters. Known for its physical style and strong home atmosphere, Detroit enters another important Eastern Conference matchup looking to continue climbing the standings early in the season.

HEAD-to-HEAD

Miami FC and Detroit City FC faced each other last season, with Detroit coming away with a 2-0 victory.

As the two sides meet again Wednesday night, Miami will look for a different result this time around as the clubs meet again in league play.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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