San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC defender Tiago Suarez has been named to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round bench after scoring the decisive goal in the team's 1-0 victory over One Knoxville SC Saturday.
Suarez became the fourth different SAFC center back this season to score across all competitions as he netted his first goal for the club to push the squad to the top of its USL Cup group. The 21-year-old also helped anchor San Antonio's back line in the shutout win, completing 42 of 49 passes and winning seven of nine aerial duels, while adding six clearances, three recoveries and two interceptions.
Suarez and San Antonio are back in action at home this weekend, hosting Sacramento Republic FC this Saturday, May 23. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2
GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa
D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos
M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC
M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery
M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos
Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)
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Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round
- San Antonio FC Downs One Knoxville SC, 1-0
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. One Knoxville SC
- San Antonio FC Draws Phoenix Rising FC, 1-1
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Phoenix Rising FC