Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Battery midfielder Jeremy Kelly was selected to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2, the USL announced on Tuesday.

The recognition is deserved for Kelly, who turned in a stellar two-way performance in the Battery's 0-4 road win over the Richmond Kickers in the USL Cup.

Kelly scored Charleston's fourth goal of the evening the cap off the victory after working an effective counterattack with Maalique Foster. The versatile midfielder also recorded a match-high three tackles won and four chances created, and was the game's highest-rated player by FotMob, with an 8.6 rating.

The Battery have now earned eight Team of the Week/Round selections in 2026.

Charleston hit the road for their next match, against New Mexico United on May 23. The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 30, against Detroit City FC for Military Appreciation Night at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round | Round 2

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos

M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery

M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos

Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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