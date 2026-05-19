Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2
Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Battery midfielder Jeremy Kelly was selected to the Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2, the USL announced on Tuesday.
The recognition is deserved for Kelly, who turned in a stellar two-way performance in the Battery's 0-4 road win over the Richmond Kickers in the USL Cup.
Kelly scored Charleston's fourth goal of the evening the cap off the victory after working an effective counterattack with Maalique Foster. The versatile midfielder also recorded a match-high three tackles won and four chances created, and was the game's highest-rated player by FotMob, with an 8.6 rating.
The Battery have now earned eight Team of the Week/Round selections in 2026.
Charleston hit the road for their next match, against New Mexico United on May 23. The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 30, against Detroit City FC for Military Appreciation Night at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.
Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round | Round 2
GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa
D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC
D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC
D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos
M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery
M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise
F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC
F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies
F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos
Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine
Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd. - Oakland Roots SC
- Alex Tambakis Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round for Round 2 - FC Tulsa
- Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn FC: May 23, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Tiago Suarez Named to USL Cup Team of the Round - San Antonio FC
- Aidan Rocha & Jonas Fjeldberg Shine in Prinx Tires USL Cup Round 2, Earning Team of the Round - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Kelly Named to Team of the Round for USL Cup Round 2 - Charleston Battery
- Spring Invitational Helps Cap RDA Season - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- The 727 Meets the 505 - Tampa Bay Travels to Take on New Mexico - New Mexico United
- Detroit City FC Returns to Keyworth to Host Miami FC on Wednesday Night - Detroit City FC
- Phoenix Rising Agrees to Transfer Darius Johnson to San Jose Earthquakes - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rowdies Summer Reading Score Through Stories Returns for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Preview: Rowdies at New Mexico - Tampa Bay Rowdies
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