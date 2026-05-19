Spring Invitational Helps Cap RDA Season

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







As the 2025-26 competitive year for the Riverhounds Development Academy comes toward its end, the annual RDA Spring Invitational Tournament presented by SportsPITTSBURGH was held May 8-10 at AHN Montour Sports Complex, F.N.B. Stadium and venues around the region.

A total of 109 teams participated, hailing from New York, Ohio and West Virginia, in addition to in-state teams and the RDA's own sides. Champions were crowned in boys and girls divisions across age groups from U9 to U19. (See below for a list of winners and photo gallery.)

Presenting sponsor SportsPITTSBURGH made the event a success, in addition to the Pittsburgh Sports & Exhibition Authority, which continues to support all three annual events in the Riverhounds Tournament Series. Organizers also wish to thank the Tournament Series' sponsors - Coen Markets, King Orthodontics, Las Palmas Pittsburgh, Mosquito Joe, Crumbl and Pella Windows & Doors - for their contributions to making last weekend's tournament another excellent event.

Lastly, the tournament organizers extend heartfelt thanks to all coaches, volunteers, facilities staff and others who helped make hosting the three-day event possible.

Age Group - Flight Champion

U9 Boys Elite RDA 2017 Pre-ECNL Boys

U9 Boys Championship Forge FC 2017 Boys

U10 Boys Elite RDA 2016 Pre-ECNL-RL Boys

U10 Boys Championship Forge FC 2016 Boys

U11 Boys Elite RDA North Huntington 2015 Boys

U11 Boys Championship RDA Connellsville 2015 Boys

U12 Boys Elite RDA Connellsville 2014 Boys

U12 Boys Championship Forge FC 2014 Boys

U13 Boys Elite RDA Connellsville 2013 Boys

U13 Boys Championship FC Alliance South 2013/2014B

U14 Boys Elite RDA North Huntington 2012 Boys

U14 Boys Championship RDA Connellsville 2012 Boys

U15 Boys Elite Avid Soccer Club Vipers 2011B

U15-16 Boys Elite RDA 2011 ECNL Boys

U17 Boys Elite RDA Connellsville 2009 Boys

Age Group - Flight Champion

U9 Girls Elite RDA North Huntington 2017 Girls

U10 Girls Elite RDA 2016 Pre-ECNL-RL Girls

U11 Girls Elite RDA 2015 Pre-ECNL Girls

U11 Girls Championship Tri-State Force Black 15/16

U13 Girls Elite RDA 2014 Pre-ECNL Girls

U14 Girls Elite Mountaineer United Soccer Club - WV 2012G

U15 Girls Elite RDA 2011 ECNL-RL Girls

U16 Girls Elite RDA 2011 ECNL Girls

U19 - High School Girls I Beadling SC 2009 Girls West

U19 - High School Girls II RDA 2010 ECNL Girls







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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