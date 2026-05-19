Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The United Soccer League announced the Team of the Round for Round 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, with Tampa Bay Rowdies Forward MD Myers earning Player of the Round honors after scoring a pair of goals in the club's 4-1 win over Miami FC.

Rowdies Midfielder Louis Perez also earned recoginition for his performance against Miami with a spot on the Team of the Round bench. Perez opened the scoring and tallied his first goal for the Rowdies with a long-range effort 12 minutes into the match.

Myers secured his brace in Miami with strikes in the closing moments of the first half and the opening stages of the second half. He first struck in the 42nd minute, nabbing a pass sent into the box by teammate Charlie Ostrem out of the air with a superb right-footed volley to beat the goalkeeper at the near post. Myers then combined with wingback Dion Acoff for his second goal of the night in the 47th minute. From the center of the field, Myers found Acoff with a pass out to the right flank. The New Jersey native then sprinted forward into Miami's box to put himself in position to head home the ensuing cross from Acoff.

Myers' efforts in Miami helped the Rowdies take control of the race for the top spot in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The Rowdies can now clinch first place in the group and their place in the knockout phase of the tournament with a win in their Round 3 matchup at Sporting Jax on Saturday, June 6.

Myers is the second Rowdies player to record a brace in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. Foward Karsen Henderlong notched both goals in Tampa Bay's 2-0 win over USL League One's Sarasota Paradise in Round 1. Myers has recorded four goals and one assist for the Rowdies across all competitions so far in 2026.

"MD is one of the best goalscorers in this league and he's going to prove that here," Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato said following the win in Miami. "I think his first goal was really well taken. His second was even better. I'm delighted for MD and I'm confident there's many more goals to come."

This week, the Rowdies head west for a midweek matchup at New Mexico United Wednesday before returning home to host Phoenix Rising FC at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, May 23.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 2

GK - Alex Tambakis, FC Tulsa

D - Haruki Yamazaki, Detroit City FC

D - Pape Mar Boye, Phoenix Rising FC

D - Aidan Rocha, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

M - Ajmeer Spengler, New York Cosmos

M - Jean-Eric Moursou, Phoenix Rising FC

M - Jeremy Kelly, Charleston Battery

M - Blake Bodily, Athletic Club Boise

F - Jansen Wilson, Louisville City FC

F - MD Myers, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F - Sebastián Guenzatti, New York Cosmos

Coach - Bobby Murphy, Portland Hearts of Pine

Bench - Antony Siaha (HFD), Tiago Suarez (SA), Louis Perez (TBR), Jonas Fjeldberg (COS), Nil Vinyals (SPK), Chris Donovan (LOU), Ollie Wright (POR)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.