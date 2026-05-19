Moursou, Mar Boye Named to USL Cup Team of the Round 2

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising defender Pape Mar Boye and midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou were named to the 2026 USL Prinx Tires Cup Team of the Round 2, USL announced today. The pair helped Rising defeat Orange County SC 2-1 in Round 2 of the USL Prinx Tires Cup on May 16 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Mar Boye recorded an assist in the victory while helping anchor a Rising backline that limited Orange County to one goal. The defender led the team with five clearances and three chances created while also winning two tackles in a complete two-way performance.

His assist marked the fifth goal contribution of his Rising career (2G, 3A) and his first of the 2026 season. Beyond his impact on the field, Mar Boye's leadership as captain has continued to shape Rising's locker room throughout the season.

"(Boye) is our captain, he's always guiding me and pushing me to do better," said forward Eziah Ramirez following the match against Orange County. "He always puts my head up when I make a mistake."

Moursou earned Team of the Round honors after scoring his first goal for Rising in the win. Aditionally, he led the team in duels won (7) and entries into the final third (10). The midfielder's finish helped Rising secure all three points and marked his second goal contribution of the season and first-ever goal for the club.

Both Mar Boye and Moursou have played crucial roles in a spine that has allowed just three goals across its last six matches against USL Championship competition.

"To know that with one goal we can win games... it gives the offense and midfield the little push of 'we scored one goal, now we are going to defend for our lives,' goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky said. "Knowing we are solid on both sides of the ball provides a huge impact for the season."

Rising returns to action against Tampa Bay Rowdies at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 23, at Al Lang Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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