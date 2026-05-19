Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Will Host the Australia Men's National Soccer Team for an Open Community Training Session on June 3rd.

Published on May 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club announced an Open Community Training Session featuring the Australian Men's National Team at the Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility located at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway in Alameda, California. The Community Training Session will take place on June 3rd starting at 3 PM PT and ending at 5 PM PT with the opportunity to take photos and get autographs from the team after the practice goes until 5:30 PM PT.

Event Details

What: Australia Men's National Team Open Community Training Session

When: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM PT

Photos/Autographs: 5:00 PM to 5:30 PM PT

Where: Oakland Roots/Soul Training Facility, 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway, Alameda, CA

Entry is by free drawing. Submitting your information through the following LINK enters you into a random drawing - it does not guarantee attendance. From all entries received, winners will be randomly selected for the chance to experience the practice live.

Winners will be notified by email with confirmation and event details. If you are not selected, you will not receive a confirmation. The drawing closes at 8:00 AM PT on May 28th and winners will be informed by May 29th.

By submitting your information, you acknowledge that entry is not guaranteed and that tickets will be awarded through a random drawing. Tickets have no cash value and may not be resold or transferred. Additional event rules and eligibility details apply.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 19, 2026

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