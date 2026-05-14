Roots Set for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Home Versus Rivals Sacramento Republic FC

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







Following a 2-1 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC in league play last weekend, Roots are all set to return to Prinx Tires USL Cup action this Saturday, May 16th at 5 PM PT as NorCal rivals Sacramento Republic FC visit the Oakland Coliseum for a Group Stage fixture.

The match will represent the 15th edition in the all-time rivalry series between the two clubs, and though Roots have historically struggled somewhat against Sacramento, holding a 2-6-6 (W-D-L) record in 14 previous meetings, Oakland finds themselves in strong form as of late.

Dating back to the end of last season, Roots have earned a result in 12 of their last 13 matches and currently sit tied for second place in the USL Championship Western Conference Table.

On Saturday, Oakland will be looking for their first regulation victory in the USL Cup this year, earning a lone point in their tournament debut at Monterey Bay on April 25th following a loss in penalty kicks at the end of ninety minutes.

Oakland will hope to continue their trend of attacking success in the match, entering play in third place on the USL Championship scoring leaderboard with 16 goals in league contests.

Five of these 16 goals have come via 2025 USL Championship Golden Boot winner Peter Wilson in just his last three matches, with Wilson now sitting tied for fourth place league-wide in scoring.

Reigning USL Championship Player of the Month, Wolfgang Prentice, also added to his contribution stats in Roots' last match, delivering his fourth assist of the season and now pacing the league in that category.

Prentice's assist in that game led to the eventual USL Championship Goal of the Week from the left foot of newcomer Tucker Lepley, who took less than 30 minutes in his Oakland debut to deliver the strike that would earn him the honors.

Following Saturday's cup game, Roots will head back on the road and return to league play for their next match on May 23rd at 7 PM PT at Orange County SC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

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