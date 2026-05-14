Rowdies Partner with PMB Events, Great Bay Distributors for USA Soccer Watch Party at Al Lang Stadium

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Al Lang Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, will be the site of Tampa Bay's largest tournament watch party for the USA's opening group stage match this summer. The Rowdies have teamed up with PMB events and Great Bay Distributors to welcome fans into Al Lang for a can't-miss watch party on Friday, June 12 as the USA takes on Paraguay.

$10 Watch Party Tickets

Thousands of the region's most passionate soccer fans will get to experience the matchday atmosphere of the world's biggest sporting event right from the stands of Al Lang while following all the action from the match on a massive 20-foot-tall LED screen set up on the pitch.

Tickets for the watch party are available for $10, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Ocean Aid 360 for marine habitat restoration and The Williams Park Partnership, a nonprofit organization helping to revitalize St. Petersburg's historic urban park. All seating for the event is general admission. The event is only open to fans aged 21 and older.

Kickoff for the June 12 watch party is at 9 p.m., but gates open early at 7 p.m. for a full lineup of exciting activities before the match. Official World Cup sponsors Michelob Ultra and Stella Artois will be offering swag and giveaways to fans in attendance. Michelob Ultra will also offer fans a chance to win two tickets to a World Cup knockout round match in Miami. Suncoast United Pipes & Drums are set to perform live at the watch party, with on-site appearances from radio personalities from 102.5 The Bone also on the docket. American Outlaw's local St. Petersburg chapter will be in attendance to keep spirits high and root on the red, white, and blue with songs and chants throughout the night.

Food and drink concessions will be available to fans on the stadium concourse, including Michelob Ultra and other Anheuser-Busch offerings. Non-alcoholic beverage offerings will also be available.

The June 12 watch party is the first in a series for all of the USA's group stage matches in St. Petersburg. PMB events will also host watch parties for the USA's match versus Australia on June 19 at Jannus Live and the final group stage match versus Turkey at Ferg's Pavillion on June 25.

USA Watch Party Schedule

June 12th, 9:00 p.m., USA vs. Paraguay - Al Lang Stadium. Gates open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets

June 19th, 3:00 p.m., USA vs. Australia - Jannus Live. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. Tickets

June 25th, 10:00 p.m., USA vs. Turkey - Ferg's Pavillion. Gates open at 8:00 p.m. Tickets







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