Rhode Island FC Kicks off Slate of Heritage Nights with World Soccer Night

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Ahead of the World's Biggest Soccer Tournament coming to New England in just one month, Rhode Island FC has announced its lineup of themed Heritage Nights that will celebrate the diverse communities across the Ocean State. Beginning with World Soccer Night on May 23 vs. Brooklyn FC, the club will host six different Heritage Night celebrations throughout the remainder of the 2026 season, featuring themed music, special performances and cultural festivities.

The action will kick off on Saturday, May 23 for World Soccer Night! Join Rhode Island FC in celebrating the world's game, and represent your country with your choice of a Club & Country ticket & merch pack, starting at just $29! Fans will have the chance to get their hands on any of the 14 different Club & Country scarves, paired with a ticket for a game of their choice this season. This special offer will be available until the May 23 game only.

2026 Rhode Island FC Heritage Nights

DAY DATE TIME (ET) OPPONENT HERITAGE NIGHT

Saturday May 23 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC Scottish Heritage

Saturday July 11 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn FC Cabo Verde Heritage

Saturday July 18 7:30 p.m. Hartford Athletic Colombian Heritage

Saturday Sept. 5 7:30 p.m Louisville City FC Haitian Heritage

Saturday Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. Miami FC Portuguese Heritage

Saturday Oct. 17 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Italian Heritage

World Soccer Night will mark the beginning of the busy slate of cultural themes by celebrating Scottish Heritage! The festive night will include a special performance from the Rhode Island Professional Firefighters Pipes and Drum Band, as well as a halftime feature from a local dance group.

The action will continue on July 11 when RIFC honors one of the largest Cabo Verde populations in the country. One week later, Colombian Heritage Night will feature a local Colombian dance and music performance, with similar in-stadium celebrations to follow on Haitian Heritage Night (Sept. 5) and Portuguese Heritage Night (Sept. 19), which will feature a special marching band performance. RIFC will round out its 2026 season with Italian Heritage Night on Oct. 17, with an accordion performance highlighting a night of Italian-themed music and celebrations.

The Club & Country ticket & merch packs are available here. Single-game tickets for World Soccer Night vs. Brooklyn FC (Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.) are available.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, subscribe to RIFC's monthly newsletter, follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok, X and LinkedIn, and download the official team app.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

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