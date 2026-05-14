FC Tulsa Sign Defender Grant Robinson to 25-Day Contract

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today that it has signed defender Grant Robinson to a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. He will be available for selection on Saturday, May 16 against Corpus Christi FC.

"We are excited to have Grant join us and add to our group," said General Manager and Sporting Director Caleb Sewell. "Grant is a player who knows the league, fits the way we want to play, and embodies the culture we expect from our players. His work ethic, professionalism, and team-first mentality make him a great fit for our club."

Robinson arrives in Oklahoma after a brief stint with Loudoun United FC in the USL Championship to begin the season. Prior to this, he had been a mainstay for Monterey Bay FC since its inaugural season in 2022. Across 75 league matches including 62 starts, he ranked fourth in interceptions (98), sixth in tackles won (63) and eighth in chances created (51) on the team during that span as the defense allowed fewer goals year-over-year in his four-year tenure.

The 27-year-old is in his seventh season in the USL Championship dating back to 2020. In his time with Las Vegas Lights FC (2020) and Rio Grande Valley FC Toros (2021), he tallied 25 league appearances with 18 starts.

Born in Columbia, Maryland, Robinson spent his youth career in Baltimore before integrating into DC United's youth system in 2015. He would go on to play his collegiate soccer career at George Mason University where he recorded six goals and four assists in 63 appearances.

2026 FC Tulsa Roster (as of May 14, 2026):

Goalkeeper (3): Triston Henry, Dane Jacomen, Alexander Tambakis

Defender (9): Lamar Batista, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Alonzo Clarke, Owen Damm, Delentz Pierre, Grant Robinson, Lucas Stauffer, Harvey St Clair

Midfielder (8): Marcos Cerato, Giordano Colli, Boubacar Diallo, Jeorgio Kocevski, Zion Siranga*, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jamie Webber

Forward (5): Remi Cabral, Kalil ElMedkhar, Bruno Lapa, Stefan Lukic, Nelson Pierre

*USL Academy signing

The Black and Gold continue Prinx Tires USL Cup group play down in south Texas as they face Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, May 16. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live match updates on X/Twitter (@FCTulsa) and watch party details to come soon.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







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