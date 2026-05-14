Oakland Roots SC Sign 16-Year-Old Oakland Native and Project 51O Product Charlie Wachs to a First Team Academy Contract
Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC News Release
Oakland Roots SC announce the addition of 16-year-old midfielder Charlie Wachs to a First Team Academy contract. The Oakland native has been with Project 51O for the past two years.
"Charlie is one of the top players in his age group in California and has the potential to be one of the best in the country at this age," said Director of Soccer Nana Attakora. "Beyond his ability, he is an incredibly mature player for his age and has already shown the work ethic of a professional player. We are really excited as an organization to work with such a coachable young talent."
He is the younger brother of Eli Wachs, who previously featured for Oakland Roots on an academy contract and now plays for University of California, Berkeley.
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