May 30 Brooklyn FC Men's Match at Sporting JAX Rescheduled

Published on May 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC today announced that its away match at Sporting JAX, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 30 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Hodges Stadium, has been moved to Sunday, May 31 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Fans can contact the host club for additional ticketing and matchday information.

Brooklyn FC men take the pitch this Saturday night for a home tilt against Hartford Athletic in a Prinx Tires USL Cup Group Stage, Round 2 contest at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are available on Seatgeek. All kids are invited to take part in an on-field parade around the pitch before the match as part of Youth Sports Night. Please arrive when the gates open at 5:30 p.m. to participate. A match ticket is required. The night celebrates youth sports across Brooklyn with a family-friendly atmosphere, pre-match activations, and half-time entertainment.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.