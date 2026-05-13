Watch Party Info: Saturday, May 16 - Waldo's Chicken & Beer (Broken Arrow) - 6:30 p.m.
Published on May 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
FC Tulsa invites fans to join the club on Saturday, May 16 as it takes on Corpus Christi FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup. The party gets started at Waldo's Chicken and Beer in Broken Arrow at 6:30 p.m. with the match kicking off at 7:30.
Enjoy spin to win opportunities for FC Tulsa prizes, happy hour specials throughout the match and player appearances as you cheer on the Scissortails.
All attendees must RSVP here, with each entry earning a chance to win an FC Tulsa jersey at halftime of the match. You must be present to win with only one entry per person.
Address: Waldo's Chicken & Beer - Broken Arrow
715 E Kenosha St.
Broken Arrow, OK 74012
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