Head Coach Luke Spencer, Trio of Scissortails Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 9

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa head coach Luke Spencer earned Coach of the Week honors for the USL Championship in Week 9 after two road victories against El Paso Locomotive FC and Monterey Bay FC. Remi Cabral, Jeorgio Kocevski and Ian Carlo Souza Daniel each were also selected to the Team of the Week for their performances.

Spencer notched his 11th and 12th road victories in his Tulsa coaching tenure, the most by a coach in club history. After struggling to finish off chances early in the regular season, the Scissortails scored six goals last week to more than double their yearly league total.

"I'm very proud of the team," Spencer said after last Wednesday's victory. "We've been working hard to improve in the final third, and to score four goals, I think it's a byproduct of the work that we've been putting in but also staying true to the process. We've had games previously where we've hit the post and the crossbar. We've created a lot of chances but just hadn't hit the back of the net. We knew a performance like that was coming, so I'm glad that we could execute."

Cabral's brace last Wednesday night in El Paso pushed his yearly totals to three goals in the regular season and five across all competitions, both team highs. He has scored at least one goal in all three competitions the club has played in 2026.

"The guys have done a good job of letting me know what I need to do," Cabral said. "I'm starting to get where I need to be and understand what the team needs from me to do our best."

Kocevski became the first Tulsa player to record multiple assists in a game since Justin Portillo (April 5, 2024 vs. Phoenix Rising FC). The regular season leader in minutes played (719) for the Scissortails, the New York native has become more involved in the attack over the last few weeks and showcased that with the match-winning goal against Monterey Bay on Sunday.

"It builds a lot of confidence," Kocevski said. "I think we see good things on the training pitch, and that's why we're all so confident that we have the goals in us. Gelling with the guys and getting more and more time to learn what each player likes has really helped me get more involved in the attack as well. The coaches trusting me to move up the field and provide like that is big for me and everyone."

Across last week's matches, Ian compiled six clearances while winning four of five tackles and 13 duels. He also chipped in the match-winning assist against El Paso while averaging 10.5 final third entries and 61.5 touches during the road trip.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 9

GK - Jahmali Waite, Tampa Bay Rowdies

D - Michel Benítez, Sacramento Republic FC

D - Ian, FC Tulsa

D - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC

M - Jorge Hernández, San Antonio FC

M - Jeorgio Kocevski, FC Tulsa

M - Sebastian Tregarthen, Birmingham Legion FC

M - Maalique Foster, Charleston Battery

F - Peter Wilson, Oakland Roots SC

F - Colton Swan, Charleston Battery

F - Rémi Cabral, FC Tulsa

Coach - Luke Spencer, FC Tulsa

Bench - Adam Beaudry (LDN), Nathan Messer (CHS), Bertin Jacquesson (OAK), Arturo Rodríguez (OAK), Blaine Ferri (LEX), JJ Williams (RI), Ronaldo Damus (BHM)

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field on Friday, May 22 as it takes on Hartford Athletic at 7:30 p.m. in an interleague clash. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on Fox23 and streamed on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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