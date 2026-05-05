Fan Vote Now Open: Danny Vitiello Penalty Stop Nominated for Save of the Week
Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Sacramento Republic is on a bye week this week and will resume USL Cup play on May 16 against Oakland Roots SC.
Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, USL Championship announced Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello is nominated for Week 8/9 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, May 7 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.
VOTE FOR DANNY AT USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM
In a heated back and forth game, Vitiello kept the Indomitable Club in the match early on with a penalty save. An inadvertent handball on the edge of the box gave Orange County a chance to get on the scoreboard first. Lyam MacKinnon took the kick from the spot for Orange County, but Vitiello in full stretch to his left side kept the ball out of the net, and held the match scoreless.
This was Vitiello's second PK stop in league play this season, with the first one against Monterey Bay FC in Week 3, which was also nominated for Save of the Week.
The Quails head into a bye week before returning to play in USL Cup competition against NorCal rival Oakland Roots SC at the Oakland Coliseum on May 16.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026
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