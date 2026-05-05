This Saturday, Join Brooklyn FC for Support the Troops Night & a Special Mother's Day Celebration

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







This weekend, the beautiful game will salute a beautiful cause. When Brooklyn FC takes on Loudoun United FC this Saturday, we aren't just playing for three points; we're playing to honor the men and women who serve our country and the mothers who anchor our community.

It's going to be an action-packed night at Maimonides Park, filled with gratitude, history, and-of course-great soccer. Here is everything you need to know about what's happening.

Honoring Our Heroes: Support the Troops Night

We are proud to dedicate this Saturday's match to our active-duty service members and veterans. In partnership with our local military community, we have a series of special events lined up:

Camo Cap Giveaway: Arrive early! The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Brooklyn FC camo cap.

The "Ceremonial Goal": To kick things off, we'll be joined by Lt. Col. Matthew Barack from nearby Fort Hamilton who will take to the pitch for a ceremonial goal to start the festivities.

Military Vehicle Display: Before you head to your seats, check out the military vehicle stationed right outside the stadium entrance. It's a great photo op for the kids and a chance to see some impressive machinery up close.

National Anthem: U.S. Army veteran Gerard A. Placide, representing the Five Borough Veterans, will perform a special rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner."

Salute to Veterans: During the match, we will be hosting and honoring 5-6 veteran groups from across the boroughs. Please join us in a standing ovation at halftime to thank them for their service and sacrifice.

A Special Tribute to Brooklyn Moms

Since it's Mother's Day weekend, we wanted to make sure the "real MVPs" feel the love. To celebrate the mothers in our stands:

Flowers for Mom: We will be giving out complimentary flowers to mothers in attendance (while supplies last). It's our small way of saying thank you for everything you do for the beautiful game and our families.

The Matchup: Brooklyn FC vs. Loudoun United

On the pitch, the stakes couldn't be higher. Brooklyn FC is looking to secure a crucial home win against a disciplined Loudoun United FC side. Expect a fast-paced, physical battle as we look to get back above the playoff line.

Opponent: Loudoun United FC

Gates Open: 90 minutes before kickoff

Reminder: Beers and seltzers are 50% off until kickoff!

Location: Maimonides Park, Coney Island

Tickets: Available now at SeatGeek.

Whether you're coming for the camo, the flowers, or the footy, let's show Loudoun United what the World's Game, the Brooklyn Way really means.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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