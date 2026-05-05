Republic FC Celebrates May's Indomitable Educators

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento Republic FC and SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union recognized this month's Indomitable Educator's this weekend during the Republic FC game against Orange County SC.

May's Indomitable Educator award was awarded to Shirley Rominger Intermediate School's Special Education Instructional Assistant, Edgar Tamayo, and Mari Ochoa, a second-grade teacher at Waggoner Elementary school.

Mari Ochoa is a positive and supportive second grade teacher at Waggoner Elementary school who goes above and beyond each day to ensure her students are successful. She helps create a welcoming environment where students feel safe, valued, and excited to learn while creating strong relationships with her students and colleagues.

"Mari is a lifelong learner, working tirelessly each year to refine and improve her teaching practices," said a representative from Winter Joint Unified School District. "She is dedicated to the students she works with and colleagues she works alongside. They know that Mrs. Ochoa is always in their corner, we are so lucky to have her on our team."

As a special Education Instructional Assistant at Shirley Rominger Intermediate School, Mr. Tamayo meets students where they are with compassion, consistency, and respect while creating a safe and supportive environment where every child can learn and thrive.

"Edgar demonstrates incredible care, patience, and dedication with students and staff each and every day," said a representative from Winters Joint Unified School District. "His presence is felt across campus and it's a better place with him around."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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