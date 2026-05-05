Historic Rotunda Reawakens with Know Your Roots Storefront Activation by Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club, Good Mother Studio, and Rubicon Point Partners

Published on May 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release







A Soccer Inspired Art Installation called "Know Your Roots" will be on display at the Historic Rotunda Building at 300 Frank H Ogawa Plaza starting May 8, 2026.

Three Oakland-rooted organizations are reawakening one of downtown's most iconic storefronts. At the historic Rotunda Building, "Know Your Roots" transforms the street level windows into a bold celebration of town pride, cultural memory, and the beautiful game. Produced by Good Mother Studio in collaboration with Oakland Roots and Soul SC, building owner Rubicon Point Partners, with support from ThredUp and PG&E - opens this Friday May 8th in the heart of Oakland and will remain open for six months.

"Our Club was founded with the mottos of Know Your Roots and Oakland First Always. This installation brings these sentiments together in a celebration of The Town, and of our teams," said Oakland Roots and Soul Director of Community Engagement, Nelda Kerr. "Oakland shines when we are together through community, arts and culture."

Good Mother were inspired by the vibrance of colors in the palette of Oakland Roots and Soul, reflecting on the history of the club and its center on fashion and art, pulling from the Roots and Soul SC archives, jerseys, fine art and memorabilia among a colorful flower motif. One of the windows features works from the Upcycled Fashion Project presented by the Oakland Roots and Soul with ThredUp. Emerging artists from Oakland School of the Arts, Oakland Tech and California College of the Arts, aged 14-26, created original pieces with Roots and Soul jerseys and ThredUp items. Designs were featured in a fashion show at a Roots match at the Coliseum last season.

For generations, the Rotunda was one of Oakland's most iconic retail destinations - a beloved department store and civic landmark anchoring Frank Ogawa Plaza. Today, Rubicon Point Partners is reimagining the building as a revitalized office destination, pairing its historic architecture with new premium amenities. A key part of this transformation is reactivating the storefront, restoring the vibrancy and engagement that once defined its street-level experience. The Know Your Roots installation reclaims that energy in the most Oakland way imaginable: bold, layered, unapologetically proud.

"The Rotunda has always been more than a building - it's a piece of Oakland's soul. Bringing this storefront back to life with artists and organizations who live and breathe this city is exactly what this space deserves," said Raz Boladian, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of Rubicon Point Partners.

The Historic Rotunda Building - listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and one of downtown Oakland's most architecturally distinctive addresses - is actively leasing office, retail, and restaurant space, alongside UnCommon Coworking and event offerings. Blending historic character with modern amenities, the building is home to a growing mix of tenants, and reestablishing itself as a hub for business and community. Know Your Roots signals this momentum: this address has always mattered, and it's just getting started.

Designed & produced by Good Mother Studio - an Oakland-based creative studio - the display spans the Rotunda's full ground-floor window frontage along Telegraph and extends into the alley with a large-scale mural. Drawing on the visual language of sport, community and the Club's storied cultural identity, the work blends large-scale original illustration with curated artifacts, apparel and objects.

"Know Your Roots is a love letter to every generation that built Oakland - and a reminder that moving forward starts with knowing where you come from," said Good Mother Studio about the collaboration.

The title Know Your Roots is both a tribute and a directive. Know Your Roots is about knowing where you come from and honoring the roots that lead you into the future.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 5, 2026

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