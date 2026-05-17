Roots Fall, 0-1, in Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Home to Sacramento Republic FC

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release









Oakland Roots SC's Charlie Wachs on the field

(Oakland Roots SC) Oakland Roots SC's Charlie Wachs on the field(Oakland Roots SC)

Roots struggled in their second fixture of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL CUP on Saturday night, as Oakland fell to rivals Sacramento Republic FC 0-1 at the Oakland Coliseum, dropping to 0-1-1 (W-D-L) in the Group 1 Table.

The first half came and went with little fanfare, as both clubs traded stints of attacking momentum but exited the first 45 with nothing to show for it as the halftime whistle blew with the score sheet still unaltered.

After another quiet start to the second half, Sacramento broke the deadlock in the 56th minute when Mayele Malango took a good touch in the top left corner of the Oakland box to shake a defender before curling a shot into the top right twine to give Republic a 1-0 lead.

Roots fought for the remainder of the match to claw their way back and earn at least a point in the Cup table, but could not find an equalizer before the final whistle, eventually falling 0-1 to Sacramento.

Roots will now return to USL Championship play as the club heads south to visit Orange County SC for their next match on Saturday, May 23rd at 7 PM PT.

Talking with Head Coach Ryan Martin

What are your thoughts on the performance tonight and the result in the end?

Yeah, we obviously made a handful of changes to continue to give guys minutes, and opportunities to grow and become better. I thought in the first half we we didn't create enough, we had a lot of control and possession, but we weren't able to get in behind and stretch enough, which is why we made the subs at halftime to get Wolfie and Peter in to see if we could get in behind, because we felt like there was a lot of space to be had, which there was.

We saw in the second half, we just, I think, lacked a little bit of final execution. The final pass was a little bit rushed and forced. I think some of that's obviously new people playing. Tingey, playing on the left hand side with Florian, and some different things there, which comes with connection training, and just continuing to build, but overall proud of the guys that gave everything.

I think we controlled a lot of the game, but we just needed to be more decisive, have more composure, and some of those chances turned. But you can see we can score at any minute, Trejo almost had one at the end there.

Oakland Roots SC vs Sacramento Republic FC

Prinx Tires USL Cup | May 16, 2026

Venue: Oakland Coliseum | Oakland, CA

Kickoff: 5:00 PM PT

Weather: 72°F, Sunny

SCORELINE:

OAK: 0

SAC: 1

SCORING SUMMARY:

SAC: Mayele Malango 56'

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

SAC: Daniel Crisostomo 85'

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Kendall McIntosh, Tommy McCabe, Ali Elmasnaouy (Wolfgang Prentice), Florian Valot (Danny Trejo), Tyler Gibson, Neveal Hackshaw, Keegan Tingey, Jackson Kiil (Peter Wilson), Tucker Lepley, Michael Edwards (Charlie Wachs), Faysal Bettache (Jesus De Vicente)

Unused subs: Julian Bravo, Raphael Spiegel, Bradley Roberson, Jonathan Polio

Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corner Kicks: 1 | Fouls: 9 | Offside: 0 |

SACRAMENTO LINEUP: Forster Ajago, Michelle Benitez Valenzuela, Jose Casa De Abadal (Mark-Anthony Kaye), Lee Desmond, Aaron Essel, Jack Gurr, Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner), Arturo Rodriguez Uribe (Ryan Spaulding), Jared Timmer (Blake Willey), Daniel Vitiello, Tyler Wolff (Daniel Crisostomo)

Unused subs: Rohan Chivukula, Kyle Edwards, Jacob Randolph, Chibuike Ukaegbu

Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corner Kicks: 2 | Fouls: 11 | Offside: 2 |

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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