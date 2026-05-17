Republic FC Rockets Ahead: Four Straight Wins in Defensive Prowess

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC continues to grow its lead in USL Cup play with a 1-0 over Oakland Roots FC - its fourth straight away win against the Bay Area club. Mayele Malango ripped a rocket from the left-hand side of the 18-yard-box to give Republic FC the edge for good. The Indomitable Club's signature defense continued and held Oakland to only two shots on target, with the first coming at the hour mark of the match.

From the opening whistle, Republic FC put its stamp on the game. The Indomitable Club came to play and started off on the front foot with a heavy press and crisp passing. Mayele Malango's action on the left side of the field would spark opportunities all night. His opening salvo in the second minute would set the tone for the first half. Republic FC would continue the pressure with seven shots in the first half, three from inside the box.

In the 19th minute, Malango's creation sparked an attack, with Aaron Essel putting a shot toward frame, only to have a defender push the ball across the endline. The ensuing corner resulted in a sharp header from Forster Ajago inside the box, but an Oakland defender got enough of a touch to keep the match level. Fifteen minutes later in his 2026 debut, Jared Timmer threaded a dangerous long ball to Ajago once again in search for the net, but the forward was ruled offside.

After the break, Neill Collins turned to his bench with new reinforcements ready to return. Homegrown Midfielder Blake Willey stepped on the pitch before the second half whistle. The 19-year-old set a new club record for match appearances by a homegrown player (55). Just after the break, Malango would continue to create chances. In the 48th minute, he would fire off a shot from 30 yards. It didn't hit the net, but just foreshadowed the goal that was to come.

In the 56th minute, Tyler Wolff skillfully maintained possession down the right-hand side. After evading a defender, he shuffled the ball through the middle to Pep Casas. The Spanish midfielder moved the ball across the field to Malango on the left side, who unleashed a whipping ball past Oakland Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh to take the lead.

After the goal, Oakland began to desperately seek a point. Just at the hour mark, the Bay Area club put its first shot on target, but Danny Vitiello was up to the task and preserved the Indomitable Club's lead. Neill Collins turned to his reserves to secure the win and all three points. Mark-Anthony Kaye and Danny Crisostomo returned to the selection after brief injury stints. Ryan Spaulding and Dominik Wanner provided relief on the wings, while continuing to push Oakland deep into their end.

Oakland's biggest threat on the night would come at the end of stoppage time with a shot that rattled the post. And with a brief blast of the whistle, Republic FC would claim all three points and the lead in Group 1.

The Indomitable Club's long road stretch continues next Saturday with a trip to the Lone Star State to face San Antonio FC. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 5:30 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on FOX40+ and ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 Oakland Roots SC

Prinx Tires USL Cup - Group 1

Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

May 16, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Mayele Malango 56' (Pep Casas) ; OAK - NONE

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Danny Crisostomo (caution) 85 ; OAK - NONE

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Michelle Benítez, Lee Desmond (C), Jared Timmer (Blake Willey 45), Jack Gurr, Pep Casas (Mark-Anthony Kaye 64), Aaron Essel, Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner 73), Arturo Rodríguez (Ryan Spaulding 80), Tyler Wolff (Danny Crisostomo 64), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randolph, Rohan Chivukula, Chibuike Ukaegbu, Kyle Edwards

Stats: Shots: 11, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 2

Oakland Roots SC: Kendall McIntosh, Keegan Tingey, Neveal Hackshaw, Michael Edwards (Charlie Wachs 82), Tyler Gibson, Ali Elmasnaouy (Wolfgang Prentice 45), Tommy McCabe (C), Tucker Lepley, Faysal Bettache (Jesús de Vicente 59), Jackson Kiil (Peter Wilson 45) Florian Valot (Danny Trejo 73)

Unused substitutes:

Julian Bravo, Raphael Spiegel, Bradley Roberson, Jonathan Polio

Stats: Shots: 5, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 1, Fouls: 9, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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