Boys in Blue Win Shootout

Published on May 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - Indy Eleven goalkeeper Eric Dick made a diving save and Jack Blake, captain Aodhan Quinn, and Josh O'Brien converted their penalty kicks to give the Boys in Blue a 3-1 shootout victory in Prinx Tires USL Cup play at Fort Wayne FC on Saturday.

Fort Wayne made its first penalty to take a 1-0 lead in PKs, but Blake responded to tie it, then Quinn made it 2-1, setting the stage for Dick's stop. O'Brien was successful to make it 3-1, and the next Fort Wayne attempt was off target to end it.

Regulation play ended 2-2, with Quinn putting Indy Eleven on top in the 26th minute. He stole an errant pass 30 yards from the goal and knifed diagonally through the defense and got a deflection back inside the area. Quinn then chipped a left-footed shot from just outside the six that Fort Wayne goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe stopped, but the rebound came back to Quinn and he reacted quickly to bury it into the left side of the net to put his team up 1-0.

With the match even at 1-1 in the 64th minute, Blake and forward Bruno Rendon teamed up to put the Boys in Blue back on top. Forward Loïc Mesanvi started the sequence outside the corner of the area, playing it diagonally back to Blake. Blake then took one touch and played a pinpoint ball to the edge of the six, where Rendon volleyed it down just inside the far post for a 2-1 lead.

The goal is Rendon's team-best sixth in all competitions in 2026, and he now has 11 goals in USL Cup play in three seasons--four more than anyone else in the history of the event!

Next Saturday is "Pups at the Pitch" at Carroll Stadium when Indy Eleven returns to USL Championship play vs. Lexington SC at 7 p.m.

Ticket options include the new Desnuda Tequila Deck, Family Four-Packs, and Flex Mini-Plans.

Located on the East Deck, the Desnuda Tequila Deck has an exclusive full-service bar and high-top seating providing panoramic pitch-side views for 50 people. It's a social experience offering a wonderful place to hang out and take in the game! Desnuda Tequila Deck seats start at $59 and include one FREE cocktail and bottomless chips, salsa, and guac.

The Family Four-Pack is available for all 2026 home games and can be purchased online only. Priced at just $49, the Family Four-Pack includes four tickets, FREE parking, $20 in Concession Vouchers, and a 20% Merchandise Discount, along with access to the Fun Zone/Kids Activation Area.

Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 4

Indy Eleven 2 (3): 2 (1) Fort Wayne FC

Sat. - 7:30 p.m.

Ruoff Mortgage Stadium | Fort Wayne, Ind.

Weather: Cloudy, 76 degrees

Attendance: 3,794

2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 4

Indy Eleven: 0-1-1 (-1), 2 pts, #5 in Group

Fort Wayne FC: 0-1-1 (-2), 1 pt, #6 in Group

Scoring Summary

IND - Aodhan Quinn 26'

FW - Taig Healy 33'

IND - Bruno Rendón (Jack Blake) 64'

FW - Jack Thomas (Kabiru Gafar) 90'+1

Penalty Kicks Converted

IND - Jack Blake, Aodhan Quinn, Josh O'Brien

FW - Lilian Ricol

Discipline Summary

IND - Jack Blake (caution) 15'

IND - Logan Neidlinger (caution) 39'

FW - Ian Abbey (caution) 44'

FW - Jeremy Garay (caution) 45'+1

IND - Paco Craig (caution) 68'

FW - Jack Thomas (caution) 79'

FW - Tiago Dias (caution) 83'

Indy Eleven Line-Up: Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger (Makel Rasheed 78'), Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Josh O'Brien, Edward Kizza (Noble Okello 74'), Loïc Mesanvi (Kian Williams 90'+2), Bruno Rendón (Dylan Sing (90'+2).

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano, Hesron Barry.

Fort Wayne FC Line-Up: Aurie Briscoe, Michael Rempel, Juan Solis, Tiago Dias (captain), Jayden Smith, Taig Healy, Javier Armas (Daniel Oyetunde 83'), Jeremy Garay (Emerson Nieto 63'), Ian Abbey (Kabiru Gafar 63'), Lilian Ricol, Clarence Awoudor (Jack Thomas 78').

Fort Wayne FC Subs Not Used: Bernd Schipmann, Reid Sproat, Nico Burns, Anthony Hernandez, Tyson Hagaman.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 16, 2026

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