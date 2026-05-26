Herbert Earns International Call-Up with Trinidad & Tobago

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Couva, Trinidad & Tobago - Indy Eleven defender Anthony Herbert has been called up to the Trinidad & Tobago National Team for its international friendlies vs. 2026 World Cup competitor South Korea on Saturday at 9 p.m. at BYU's South Field in Provo, Utah, and at Russia on Tuesday, June 9 at the Kaliningrad Stadium, a venue that hosted four matches during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The fixtures form part of the team's preparations for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League campaign in September and are among several international friendlies being arranged as Interim Head Coach Derek King continues shaping the national squad.

Herbert made his international debut for Trinidad & Tobago in 2022 at the King's Cup event in Thailand. The 28-year-old Herbert represented the Trinidad and Tobago Youth National Team at the U15, U17, and U20 levels, with his U15 squad winning the 2013 CONCACAF Championship.

Herbert is in his first season for Indy Eleven, earning USL Championship "Team of the Week" honors on April 14 after a brilliant header in the midfield past the back line off a goal kick to record his first Boys in Blue assist and set up forward Loïc Mesanvi's first USL-C goal vs. Monterey Bay FC. The Brooklyn, New York, native led the team in chances created (3) and blocks (2) and added eight clearances while winning 5-5 duels.

Herbert notched his first Indy Eleven goal with the game-winning header in the 65th minute vs. Sporting JAX on May 9.

On the season, Herbert is second on the Boys in Blue in clearances (43) and blocks (5), and tied for third in interceptions (6), adding 29 duels won, 17 aerial duels won, and six tackles won.

Herbert is in his third year in the USL-C after starting his pro career with FC Haka in Finland's top division in 2022-23.

The 6'4, 190-pound Herbert played in the USL Championship the past two seasons for New Mexico United and Las Vegas Lights FC. In 2025 in all competitions, Herbert started 11 of 17 matches, recording 75 clearances, 12 tackles won, 11 blocks, nine interceptions, and seven fouls won, scoring a header goal off a corner kick for Las Vegas Lights at New Mexico United on Aug. 16. Las Vegas acquired Herbert from New Mexico on July 25.

In 2024 for New Mexico United, Herbert ranked among team leaders in clearances (64), interceptions (19), and blocks (15) in USL-C play in 1,811 minutes with 20 starts in 23 games played. He scored a header goal in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 vs. NYCFC II to seal a win.

Herbert began his pro career with FC Haka in Finland's top division in 2022-23, with 32 appearances in two seasons.

Herbert finished his college career at St. John's for two seasons, helping the Red Storm secure an NCAA Tournament berth in his senior campaign in 2021. He helped his team to an 11-6-3 record, scoring a go-ahead goal in the season opener against eventual national champion Clemson.

In the spring of 2021, Herbert was named to the BIG EAST Conference Weekly Honor Roll after assisting on both St. John's goals in a 2-0 home win over Connecticut.

Herbert came to St. John's following two years at Fairleigh Dickinson, where he earned two All-NEC Second Team selections. As a sophomore, he earned United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team after leading the Knights to an NEC championship.

Prior to college, Herbert played for the Red Bulls Academy U17/U18.

Indy Eleven looks to extend its unbeaten streak that dates back to last season on Saturday when it hosts Eastern Conference opponent Rhode Island FC at Carroll Stadium at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $14 online and fans can add an Indy Eleven Pride Knit Scarf at checkout for $20. For this match only, Desnuda Tequila Deck tickets are $29.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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