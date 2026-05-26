Rowdies Trio Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors

Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The USL Championship revealed the Team of the Week for Week 12 of the USL Championship season on Tuesday, with a trio of Tampa Bay Rowdies earning spots. Forward MD Myers and midfielder Louis Perez were both named to the Team of the Week for their contributions in Week 12, while head coach Dominic Casciato took home Coach of the Week honors after leading the squad to two shutout victories.

This marks the first Team of the Week selections for Myers and Perez. Myers was also named Player of the Round for Round 2 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup last week after bagging a brace in the club's win at Miami FC.

Perez has been on a tear for the Rowdies over the last three matches, recording a goal in each of his last three appearances across all competitions. In league play, the Frenchman tallied the winning goal five minutes into last Wednesday's 1-0 victory at New Mexico United and added a second in Tampa Bay's 3-0 result over Phoenix Rising FC back at Al Lang Stadium over the weekend. Perez's starting nod against Phoenix also marked his 100th career regular appearance in the USL Championship.

Myers earns his place on Team of the Week after posting an assist and netting a sensational goal of his own against Phoenix. The Rowdies striker offered the assist on Pedro Dolabella's go-ahead goal two minutes into the match, flicking a pass inside the box into the path of the Brazilian for the conversion. The New Jersey native then doubled the advantage just before the half hour mark, collecting a pass from teammate Charlie Ostrem and shaking off a defender with two tight turns as he charged forward before slotting a shot past the goalkeeper.

There was special meaning behind the goal for Myers, who now leads the Rowdies with five goals in all competitions. After the match, Myers dedicated the goal to his grandfather who had passed away earlier in the week.

"My grandfather actually passed away a couple of days ago, so this game meant a lot to me," said Myers. I wanted to go out there and make an impact. I feel like he was kind of on my shoulder tonight. To go out there and get the goal and assist tonight was kind of for him."

This is Casciato's second Coach of the Week selection of the season. He was named Coach of the Week back in Week 3 and was also voted Coach of the Month for March. Despite a near-complete roster overhaul in the offseason, Casciato has led the Rowdies to their best start since 2019. The Rowdies lead the league in both wins and shutouts and stand as the only undefeated team through the first ten matches of the season.

"I think after ten games you have a good indication of what you might be able to do this season," said Casciato following the win over Phoenix. "When you're on top, everyone's looking to knock you off. Our focus has got to be on having a great training session throughout the week and having a great performance on Saturday. If we do that, we're going to be just fine."

The Rowdies put their undefeated streak on the line this Saturday with a trip to last year's USL Championship Players' Shield winners Louisville City. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 26, 2026

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